Bitcoin eyes $80,000 milestone after Donald Trump’s election win

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has propelled Bitcoin's value to $75,060. Experts attribute this surge to Trump's pro-crypto stance and the election's uncertainty. Other cryptocurrencies have also experienced growth, with the total crypto market cap reaching $2.5 trillion.

Donald Trump's Impact on Bitcoin

Bitcoin investors are celebrating as Donald Trump nears victory in the US presidential election. This election result has pushed Bitcoin's value to a high of $75,060. Trump made Bitcoin a central point during his campaign.

Donald Trump

He said he would make America the "crypto capital of the world." Bitcoin has now hit a new record above $75,000. It crossed a valuation of nearly $1.5 trillion. On Wednesday (Indian time), Bitcoin was hovering around $73,000 per coin.

Bitcoin

According to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, "We have been saying for many months that Trump's stance on cryptocurrency, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the election, will push Bitcoin to new heights. This is about fundamental changes happening in the digital financial system. Trump's open support for cryptocurrency has fueled this rise."

Cryptocurrency

"Because many investors expect a Trump victory to create a favorable path for Bitcoin's continued growth," Green said. According to trade analysts, economists say that Bitcoin could rise to $80,000 in the future due to a combination of higher demand, market sentiment, and policy expectations under the Trump administration.

Bitcoin Price Record High

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrency tokens also saw progress with the total crypto market cap reaching $2.5 trillion, a 9 per cent increase in a single day.

Latest Videos