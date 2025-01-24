Big update for West Bengal government employees: DA to remain unchanged

Changes are coming to the West Bengal government employee health scheme. The Finance Department has issued a notification to various departments. While DA will not be increased, West Bengal government employees must adhere to these new rules. Details are provided below.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 24, 2025, 9:23 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 9:23 AM IST

Until now, all data related to the West Bengal State Government Employees' health scheme portal was stored in Delhi's National Data Center.

article_image2

However, the rules are now being changed. From now on, all data related to the health scheme portal will be stored in the state's own data center, according to the West Bengal Government.

article_image3

Several state government social projects are entirely funded by the state government. The list includes Krishak Bandhu, Banglar Awas Yojana, Kanyashree, etc.

article_image4

The state government also bears all the expenses of the state government employees' health scheme. According to a government source, in the future, the state will keep the data of all the projects run by the state government's own expenses.

article_image5

All information will now be stored in the state government's own 'West Bengal State Data Center'. It is learned that even if the information is transferred from the center to the state, a 'backup' of all previous information has to be kept in the National Data Center. Some guidelines have already been issued in this regard.

article_image6

State government employees will not be able to use this health scheme portal from 10 am to 12 pm on February 7 for data transfer.

article_image7

The Finance Department has informed through a notification that no one will be able to download the enrollment certificate during that time.

article_image8

However, special arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure that the beneficiaries are not deprived of medical services during that time.

article_image9

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared to ensure that the beneficiaries and the medical service providers do not face any problems.

