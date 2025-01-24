Big update for West Bengal government employees: DA to remain unchanged

Changes are coming to the West Bengal government employee health scheme. The Finance Department has issued a notification to various departments. While DA will not be increased, West Bengal government employees must adhere to these new rules. Details are provided below.

Until now, all data related to the West Bengal State Government Employees' health scheme portal was stored in Delhi's National Data Center.

However, the rules are now being changed. From now on, all data related to the health scheme portal will be stored in the state's own data center, according to the West Bengal Government.

Several state government social projects are entirely funded by the state government. The list includes Krishak Bandhu, Banglar Awas Yojana, Kanyashree, etc.

The state government also bears all the expenses of the state government employees' health scheme. According to a government source, in the future, the state will keep the data of all the projects run by the state government's own expenses.

All information will now be stored in the state government's own 'West Bengal State Data Center'. It is learned that even if the information is transferred from the center to the state, a 'backup' of all previous information has to be kept in the National Data Center. Some guidelines have already been issued in this regard.

State government employees will not be able to use this health scheme portal from 10 am to 12 pm on February 7 for data transfer.

The Finance Department has informed through a notification that no one will be able to download the enrollment certificate during that time.

However, special arrangements have been made by the state government to ensure that the beneficiaries are not deprived of medical services during that time.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared to ensure that the beneficiaries and the medical service providers do not face any problems.

