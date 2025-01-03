BIG RELIEF! Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs 20 soon? Here's what we know

Petrol price is expected to decrease by Rs 20. The Union Transport Minister announced this good news, bringing relief to citizens. Details about the implementation date are awaited.

Petrol prices are set to decrease! A significant price reduction is expected. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced an impending reduction in petrol prices across the country.

Ethanol-blended petrol will be available nationwide, leading to a substantial price decrease. This petrol will be available at petrol pumps soon. It is expected to be priced Rs 20 lower.

Toyota has already launched an ethanol-powered car. Its fuel cost is just Rs 25 per litre. The Transport Minister announced that more ethanol-powered vehicles will be launched.

Flex fuel is an alternative fuel. It is made by mixing ethanol or methanol with petrol. This is expected to reduce petrol costs.

The target is to blend 20% ethanol with petrol by 2030, which will significantly reduce petrol and diesel demand.

Latest Videos