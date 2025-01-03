BIG RELIEF! Petrol prices expected to drop by Rs 20 soon? Here's what we know

Petrol price is expected to decrease by Rs 20. The Union Transport Minister announced this good news, bringing relief to citizens. Details about the implementation date are awaited.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 5:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 5:45 PM IST

Petrol prices are set to decrease! A significant price reduction is expected. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced an impending reduction in petrol prices across the country.

article_image2

Ethanol-blended petrol will be available nationwide, leading to a substantial price decrease. This petrol will be available at petrol pumps soon. It is expected to be priced Rs 20 lower.

article_image3

Toyota has already launched an ethanol-powered car. Its fuel cost is just Rs 25 per litre. The Transport Minister announced that more ethanol-powered vehicles will be launched.

article_image4

Flex fuel is an alternative fuel. It is made by mixing ethanol or methanol with petrol. This is expected to reduce petrol costs.

article_image5

The target is to blend 20% ethanol with petrol by 2030, which will significantly reduce petrol and diesel demand.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Blinkit launches 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, plans to expand in major cities as well gcw

Blinkit launches 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, plans to expand in major cities

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

17.19 cr jobs in 10 years: Employment grows 36% under Modi Govt vs 6% during UPA era, reveals RBI KLEMS data snt

17.19 cr jobs in 10 years: Employment grows 36% under Modi Govt vs 6% during UPA era, reveals RBI KLEMS data

Good news air India offers in flight wifi services for domestic flyers check details gcw

GOOD news! Air India offers in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers | Check details

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong vkp

Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong

Recent Stories

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their new worth NTI

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas NTI

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH) dmn

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications gcw

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon