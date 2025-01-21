Big relief for West Bengal employees: Mamata Banerjee announces 10 percent DA increase

Will Mamata Banerjee agree to a 10% DA increase? A significant announcement for state government employees is anticipated.

No announcement on DA yet

State government employees are already very dissatisfied with the DA. Mamata Banerjee initially made it clear that DA would not be increased. It was said that no dearness allowance is being increased right now.

State government employees have not been paid arrears of DA for a long time. However, several states have announced DA following the Centre's lead.

Now the state government can also give DA. The state government can give a good percentage of DA. Due to long-pending arrears, Mamata Banerjee may announce a 10% DA increase at once, instead of 2 or 3%.

The state government has been in turmoil for a long time regarding DA. Now, Mamata Banerjee can finally give good news to the state government employees.

If all goes well, a large amount of DA may be added to the bank accounts of government employees from the coming February.

