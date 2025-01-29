Big relief for govt employees! 8th Pay Commission to bring 20% allowance hike – Details inside

The Central Government has shared some excellent news for its employees with the start of the new year. The government recently approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will benefit many employees. In this context, news of a 20 percent allowance increase has come to light!

The Modi government at the Center has shared some great news, especially for its employees. Recently, the government approved the 8th Pay Commission, which will benefit many employees.

In this context, news of a 20 percent allowance increase has come to light! Many central employees will get this allowance!

As a result, a large sum of money is going to be credited to their accounts. Before the 2025 budget, the government made another important announcement, a 20% allowance increase for certain employees.

What is Special Security Allowance (SSA)?

This allowance is called Special Security Allowance (SSA). The government issued these guidelines following a proposal from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Its goal is to provide better pay to employees working in critical and high-risk zones. However, those providing security to VIPs under Z, Y Plus, Y, and X categories will not receive this additional allowance, as these categories already have different security protocols.

The Special Protection Group (SPG), which also provides VIP protection, receives an additional 55% of their basic salary. Similarly, National Security Guards (NSG) receive an additional 40% for their high-level security responsibilities.

CAPF commandos, especially from CRPF and CISF, have been demanding a similar special allowance for several years. So this time, this allowance was introduced by the Center before the budget, keeping them in mind.

Latest Videos