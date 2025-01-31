Big relief for employees? West Bengal govt may hike DA by 6% in Budget 2025

The West Bengal government may make a positive announcement about DA or Dearness Allowance in the upcoming budget.

 

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 8:36 AM IST

DA announcement in Budget

Two consecutive years

In 2023 and 2024, the state government announced DA in the budget. Therefore, state government employees hope that the state government may make a positive announcement about increasing DA in the upcoming budget.

Budget Session

The budget session will begin on February 10. The budget will be presented on February 12. The state government employees are looking forward to Chandrima Bhattacharya's budget presentation on February 12.

DA increase

There are rumors within Nabanna about the percentage of DA that state government employees will receive. However, the state government has not yet officially announced anything.

6 percent DA

Sources say that state government employees may receive a 6 percent DA. But Mamata Banerjee has not yet given any indication. Although no DA has been announced since last April.

Demand for arrears

Nirjhar Kundu, Chairman of the Core Committee of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, has demanded the announcement of outstanding DA in the budget.

Warning

He further said that DA is due to government employees. The state government should pay the DA of government employees. Otherwise, they will be forced to take action. He also said that the Joint Forum is preparing for a big movement demanding outstanding DA.

Center State DA

The difference between central and state DA is currently 53 percent. Although the state government employees still receive DA under the Sixth Pay Commission. And the Eighth Pay Commission has been implemented for central employees.

