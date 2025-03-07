Big pay hike for West Bengal govt employees? New salary update sparks buzz

Great news for West Bengal government employees! Will you get double your salary from September?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

West Bengal government employees will get double salary from September. Mamata Banerjee will make a great announcement. Now double the hard cash will enter the account.

budget 2025
article_image2

But, why is Nabanna increasing so much money? It is known that under the 7th Pay Commission, state government employees will get a great pay scale increase this time.


article_image3

Mamata Banerjee has given 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) in the state budget. All in all, 18 percent DA is being received. But the state government employees are extremely angry with this.

article_image4

The announcement of setting up the 7th Pay Commission may be made in September. Because the Pay Commission was set up almost 10 years ago.

article_image5

Currently, state government employees get money under the 6th Pay Commission. But the prices of all things have increased. The prices of food and accommodation have all increased.

article_image6

Thinking about that, the 7th Pay Commission will be formed in this state this time. Salary will increase almost double at once.

article_image7

The formation of the 8th Pay Commission has already been announced for the central government employees. That salary will be effective from January next year.

