Big pay hike for West Bengal govt employees? New salary update sparks buzz

Great news for West Bengal government employees! Will you get double your salary from September?

West Bengal government employees will get double salary from September. Mamata Banerjee will make a great announcement. Now double the hard cash will enter the account.

But, why is Nabanna increasing so much money? It is known that under the 7th Pay Commission, state government employees will get a great pay scale increase this time.

Mamata Banerjee has given 4 percent Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) in the state budget. All in all, 18 percent DA is being received. But the state government employees are extremely angry with this.

The announcement of setting up the 7th Pay Commission may be made in September. Because the Pay Commission was set up almost 10 years ago.

Currently, state government employees get money under the 6th Pay Commission. But the prices of all things have increased. The prices of food and accommodation have all increased.

Thinking about that, the 7th Pay Commission will be formed in this state this time. Salary will increase almost double at once.

The formation of the 8th Pay Commission has already been announced for the central government employees. That salary will be effective from January next year.

