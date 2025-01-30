BIG NEWS for govt employees: 8th Pay Commission implementation could bring major benefits in 2026

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission may be implemented in 2026. The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners has proposed calculating Dearness Allowance and Relief based on a three-month average.

The Confederation's proposal could change DA and DR for government employees. DA calculation should be changed so all govt employees receive compensation based on actual inflation every three months, like bank and LIC employees.

The letter emphasizes uniformity in DA/DR calculation, noting bank employees' DA changes quarterly. Other central govt employees lose 0.9% DA in six months. DA/DR should be calculated 'point-to-point' like for bank and LIC employees.

