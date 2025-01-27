Big news for employees: Rs 5 lakh retirement grant announced by Mamata Banerjee

Good news from the Mamata Banerjee government. Great news for state government employees. Now, upon retirement, they will receive an additional Rs 5 lakh! Who will receive this money? What will be the total amount received upon retirement? Find out the complete calculation.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

West Bengal government employees have a reason to rejoice as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has delivered great news. Upon retirement, employees will now receive an additional Rs 5 lakh, a significant boost to their terminal benefits.

article_image2

Who will receive this money?

The increased lump sum amount at the time of retirement has been revised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This initiative ensures that employees retiring under various categories will enjoy enhanced financial security. The state government has already begun working on streamlining the disbursement process to avoid delays.

article_image3

Efforts to expedite the process:

The West Bengal government has issued a notification at the start of the new year, detailing efforts to ensure that employees receive this grant on the day of their retirement. From now on, applications for terminal benefits can be submitted online through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS). The state finance department is actively working to eliminate any delays and ensure immediate disbursal of funds.

article_image4

Categories of workers covered:

In 2024, the West Bengal government announced the extension of terminal facilities to a wide range of workers, including:

Higher Secondary Contractual Teachers
Para Teachers
SSK and MSK Teachers
Academic Supervisors
ASHA Workers
Unpaid Health Workers
Anganwadi Workers and Helpers
Civic Volunteers
Village Police Volunteers
Home Guards
Auxiliary Fire Operators

This broad coverage reflects the state’s commitment to supporting various workforce segments.

article_image5

Enhanced online application system:

The introduction of the online application system through HRMS is a crucial step towards improving efficiency. Directorate-level organizations and equivalent bodies can now easily apply for terminal benefits, ensuring that employees do not face unnecessary hurdles during the process.

article_image6

A new era for West Bengal employees:

Mamata Banerjee's government has made significant strides in improving the welfare of its employees. With the revised retirement benefits and streamlined processes, the state continues to prioritize the financial security and satisfaction of its workforce.

