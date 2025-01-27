Big news for employees: Rs 5 lakh retirement grant announced by Mamata Banerjee

Good news from the Mamata Banerjee government. Great news for state government employees. Now, upon retirement, they will receive an additional Rs 5 lakh! Who will receive this money? What will be the total amount received upon retirement? Find out the complete calculation.

West Bengal government employees have a reason to rejoice as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has delivered great news. Upon retirement, employees will now receive an additional Rs 5 lakh, a significant boost to their terminal benefits.

Who will receive this money?

The increased lump sum amount at the time of retirement has been revised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This initiative ensures that employees retiring under various categories will enjoy enhanced financial security. The state government has already begun working on streamlining the disbursement process to avoid delays.

Efforts to expedite the process:

The West Bengal government has issued a notification at the start of the new year, detailing efforts to ensure that employees receive this grant on the day of their retirement. From now on, applications for terminal benefits can be submitted online through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS). The state finance department is actively working to eliminate any delays and ensure immediate disbursal of funds.

Categories of workers covered:

In 2024, the West Bengal government announced the extension of terminal facilities to a wide range of workers, including: Higher Secondary Contractual Teachers

Para Teachers

SSK and MSK Teachers

Academic Supervisors

ASHA Workers

Unpaid Health Workers

Anganwadi Workers and Helpers

Civic Volunteers

Village Police Volunteers

Home Guards

Auxiliary Fire Operators This broad coverage reflects the state’s commitment to supporting various workforce segments.

Enhanced online application system:

The introduction of the online application system through HRMS is a crucial step towards improving efficiency. Directorate-level organizations and equivalent bodies can now easily apply for terminal benefits, ensuring that employees do not face unnecessary hurdles during the process.

A new era for West Bengal employees:

Mamata Banerjee's government has made significant strides in improving the welfare of its employees. With the revised retirement benefits and streamlined processes, the state continues to prioritize the financial security and satisfaction of its workforce.

Latest Videos