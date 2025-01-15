BIG BOOST for girls' education: Rs 25,000 announced under West Bengal's Kanyashree Scheme

The West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has launched several welfare schemes. A new update has emerged regarding one of the most popular schemes. It offers a benefit of Rs. 25,000. How to apply?

Just as there's Lakshmir Bhandar for women, there's Sabuj Sathi and Taruner Swapno for students. Despite central deprivation, the state government has provided funds for house construction under the Awas Yojana.

A new update has emerged regarding one of West Bengal government's popular schemes. The government aims to reach 1 crore beneficiaries.

Since becoming Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has undertaken several initiatives for the residents of West Bengal.

She has launched many schemes, including Kanyashree. Nearly 8.9 million girl students have already received this scholarship.

Now, the state administration has started efforts to reach the 1 crore beneficiary mark. The Chief Minister reportedly gave this target to high-ranking state officials at the closing ceremony of 'Student Week'.

The government has reportedly spent Rs. 15,000 crore on Kanyashree scholarships for 8.9 million girl students.

The goal is to extend the scheme's benefits to 1.1 million more girls this year. Nabanna has reportedly taken initiative after receiving instructions from the Chief Minister.

Under the Kanyashree scheme, school-going girls receive money in three categories. Unmarried girls aged 13-18 receive Rs. 1,000 annually.

Unmarried girls studying in higher secondary or college receive a one-time payment of Rs. 25,000 upon turning 18. The state provides financial assistance to unmarried girls pursuing postgraduate or professional courses.

