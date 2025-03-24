user
user

Big banking changes from April 1! Check 6 new rules affecting you

Several new banking rules will be implemented in April. Many services will be discontinued, while many new services will be launched. These changes will affect account holders. Therefore, be aware of this change.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

New Banking Rules: Before the start of the new month, several banking companies have announced revisions to the rules. From April 1, new rules related to savings accounts, ATMs and credit cards will come into effect. Not only this, but some banks are also going to expand their services. Many of the country's popular banks are included in this list.
 

article_image2

Credit Card

SBI has changed the rules regarding Vistara credit card and bank account minimum balance. Apart from this, HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank have also changed the banking rules. The aim of these changes is to increase transparency. Also, the banking process should be simplified.

New rules regarding credit card

SBI and IDFC First Bank are going to change the rules regarding co-branded Vistara credit card. The ticket voucher facility for Club Vistara SBI Prime Credit Card and Club Vistara SBI Credit Card will be discontinued. Renewal offers will also not be available. Milestone offers are also being discontinued for some expenses. IDFC First Bank is going to discontinue milestone offers for Club Vistara Credit Card. Axis Bank is going to implement new rules regarding Vistara credit card from April 18.


article_image3

Reserve Bank

Know these rules

SBI, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank, along with several banks, are going to implement the rules regarding minimum balance from April 1. A minimum balance has to be maintained in the savings account based on the urban, semi-urban or rural location. Failure to do so may result in a penalty.

Many public sector banks have changed the interest rates for savings accounts and fixed deposits. The interest rate for savings accounts will now be available based on the account balance.

article_image4

How much money can be deposited in the bank

Many banks are going to introduce a positive pay system. This will make the transaction safer. Cheques will be mandatory for payments above Rs 5,000. Customers have to verify the information entered on the cheque for deposit. This will ensure security and transparency. By doing this, fraud cases can be reduced.

Many banks are promoting digital banking. As an effort for this, new online banking and mobile banking related features may be added in the month of April.

article_image5

Bank Rule

Many banks will introduce AI chat boxes to help customers. Apart from this, features like two-factor authentication will also be strengthened so that digital transactions are safe.

Some banks have made changes in the charges related to withdrawing money from ATMs, which will come into effect from next month. A fee will be charged for doing more than the number of free transactions. The number of free transactions through ATMs has also been reduced by using ATMs of other banks. Money can be withdrawn from other banks' ATMs three times a month for free. If this is not done, banks may charge an additional fee of Rs 20 to Rs 25.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India AJR

Mutual Funds made easy: A step-by-step guide for beginners in India

India set to drive global trade growth, secures third spot after US and China: Report AJR

India set to drive global trade growth, secures third spot after US and China: Report

Made in India push! US tariffs pave way for domestic manufacturing growth AJR

Made in India push! US tariffs pave way for domestic manufacturing growth

Luxury real estate on the rise: India's premium housing market expands AJR

Luxury real estate on the rise: India's premium housing market expands

Haryana government launches tax settlement scheme to ease burden on small traders AJR

Haryana government launches tax settlement scheme to ease burden on small traders

Recent Stories

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Kenvue Stock In Focus As TOMS Capital Reportedly Pushes For Sale Or Breakup: Will It Shift Retail Mood?

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Lennar’s Margin Woes Trigger Analyst PT Cuts, But Retail Investors Remain On The Fence

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Ford, GM, Or Stellantis? Retail Bulls Back 2 Automakers, But One Faces Waning Confidence Amid Trump Tariff Anxiety

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Five Below Retail Followers See Green Even As Stock Lands Price-Target Cuts On Wobbly Outlook

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Readies For Market Debut This Week: What You Need To Know About AI Cloud Firm

Recent Videos

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Prepares Ceremonial 'Kheer' Ahead of Budget Session | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

'Freedom of Expression Doesn't Exist Anymore, Artists Should be Careful': MLA Rohit Pawar

Video Icon
'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

'Paid Conspiracy': Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary on Kunal Kamra's 'Traitor' Jibe at Shinde

Video Icon