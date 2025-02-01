Banking rules change from 1 February: 5 key updates you should be aware of

Starting February 1, significant changes are expected in savings account interest rates, ATM charges, minimum balance requirements, and digital banking regulations. Customers should be aware of these upcoming changes.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

February 1 is a significant day for the country as the Union Budget 2025 will be presented. Along with that, 5 banking rules are about to change. If you are a bank customer, you must know these things.

budget 2025
article_image2

From February 1, interest rates on savings accounts may increase. The current interest rate of 3% could increase to 3.5%.

article_image3

ATM withdrawal charges may increase. After three free withdrawals, each transaction could incur a fee of Rs 25. This charge, previously Rs 20, may increase to Rs 25, potentially impacting the middle class.

article_image4

The minimum balance requirement may also change from February 1. SBI's minimum balance, currently Rs 3000, could increase to Rs 5000.

article_image5

PNB's minimum balance, currently Rs 1000, could increase to Rs 3500. Specific changes are also expected in digital banking.

