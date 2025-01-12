Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE

Millions of rupees are transacted daily in the country's banks. As today is Sunday, usually all banks are closed. Banks are continuously closed until January 16th. See the list of bank holidays for January 2025

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Banks Closed on Sunday

Almost all government and private banks are closed on Sunday. However, online services remain operational

Saturday was also a Holiday

Being the second Saturday of the month, yesterday, Saturday, was also a holiday for public sector banks. Many private banks also give two days off a week

Working Days from Monday

Working days start from Monday. But banks are also closed on Monday in many states for the upcoming harvest festival

January 13

Banks will be closed in Punjab and surrounding areas due to Lohri festival which is celebrated with a lot of vigour

January 15

Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals in the southern states

January 16

Bank employees have a holiday in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam. This holiday has been declared mainly due to Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu, Tusu Festival, and Makar Sankranti in Bengal

January 16

Bank holiday in South India due to Uzhavar Thirunal festival which is also a popular harvest festival

January 19

Banking operations will be closed on this day i.e January 19,  as it falls on a Sunday which is a weekly holiday

January 23

A national holiday has been declared across the country on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday

January 25 & 26

Banks will be closed on January 25th as it is the fourth Saturday. January 26th is Sunday and Republic Day

