Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check complete list HERE
Millions of rupees are transacted daily in the country's banks. As today is Sunday, usually all banks are closed. Banks are continuously closed until January 16th. See the list of bank holidays for January 2025
Banks Closed on Sunday
Almost all government and private banks are closed on Sunday. However, online services remain operational
Saturday was also a Holiday
Being the second Saturday of the month, yesterday, Saturday, was also a holiday for public sector banks. Many private banks also give two days off a week
Working Days from Monday
Working days start from Monday. But banks are also closed on Monday in many states for the upcoming harvest festival
January 13
Banks will be closed in Punjab and surrounding areas due to Lohri festival which is celebrated with a lot of vigour
January 15
Banks will be closed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivals in the southern states
January 16
Bank employees have a holiday in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam. This holiday has been declared mainly due to Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu, Tusu Festival, and Makar Sankranti in Bengal
January 16
Bank holiday in South India due to Uzhavar Thirunal festival which is also a popular harvest festival
January 19
Banking operations will be closed on this day i.e January 19, as it falls on a Sunday which is a weekly holiday
January 23
A national holiday has been declared across the country on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday
January 25 & 26
Banks will be closed on January 25th as it is the fourth Saturday. January 26th is Sunday and Republic Day