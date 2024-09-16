Bajaj Housing Finance to Adani Power to Reliance Capital: Here are some stocks to watch TODAY (September 16)

On Monday, September 16, BSE and NSE will list Bajaj Housing Finance shares. IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) increased to ₹79, indicating high demand with a more than 100% premium. Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Bajaj Housing Finance will list its shares on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 16. The IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) increased to around ₹79, indicating high demand with a premium of above 100%.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: Passenger traffic at all GMR Airports climbed by 9% year on year (YoY) in August 2024, reaching more than 10.6 million. Domestic traffic increased by 7.4% year on year, while overseas traffic increased by 12.9%.

Adani Power, Adani Green: The Adani group's two power firms, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and Adani electricity Limited (APL), announced that the Maharashtra state DISCOM had granted them a letter of intent to deliver a total of 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal electricity.

Zydus Lifesciences, a global innovation-driven healthcare company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit Pharmaceuticals (Viwit), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical and healthcare company, for gadobutrol injection (generic version of GADAVISTTM) and gadoterate meglumine injection (generic version of DOTAREM®) in the United States. Reliance Capital: Following a request by insolvent Reliance Capital's lenders, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) issued a notice to IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL). The lenders intend to lose ₹2,750 crore in equity if the Hinduja Group firm fails to follow the resolution plan. NCLAT has requested that IIHL answer within two weeks, with the matter slated for a hearing on September 30. Lenders are asking revisions to the July 23 NCLT judgement, which authorised IIHL to take over Reliance Capital for ₹9,861 crore, amid concerns about the plan's execution.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has announced a final dividend of ₹12.11 per share for FY 2024, with September 19, 2024 as the record date for its AGM. This statement has sparked interest among shareholders and market analysts.

Thermax Ltd, an Indian clean air and energy solutions firm, stated that its subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions, has received a repeat contract for a 600 MW greenfield energy project in Botswana. The order is valued at ₹516 crores. SpiceJet: SpiceJet's members accepted a special resolution to generate cash to enhance the company's financial position. However, its market share decreased to 2.3% in August, from 3.1% in July.



Phoenix Mills: Phoenix Mills has designated September 21, 2024, as the record date for its bonus share issuance, which will give one bonus share for every existing share, subject to approval at the AGM on September 13, 2024.

Sugar Stocks: The government has authorised sugar mills and distilleries to create rectified spirit and extra-neutral alcohol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses. This approach intends to boost production flexibility in ethanol and alcohol-based products, hence aiding diversification efforts in the sugar business.

