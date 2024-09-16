Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bajaj Housing Finance to Adani Power to Reliance Capital: Here are some stocks to watch TODAY (September 16)

    On Monday, September 16, BSE and NSE will list Bajaj Housing Finance shares. IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) increased to ₹79, indicating high demand with a more than 100% premium. Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    Bajaj Housing Finance will list its shares on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 16. The IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) increased to around ₹79, indicating high demand with a premium of above 100%.

    article_image2

    GMR Airports Infrastructure: Passenger traffic at all GMR Airports climbed by 9% year on year (YoY) in August 2024, reaching more than 10.6 million. Domestic traffic increased by 7.4% year on year, while overseas traffic increased by 12.9%. 

    article_image3

    Adani Power, Adani Green: The Adani group's two power firms, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and Adani electricity Limited (APL), announced that the Maharashtra state DISCOM had granted them a letter of intent to deliver a total of 6,600 MW of hybrid solar and thermal electricity.

    article_image4

    Zydus Lifesciences, a global innovation-driven healthcare company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit Pharmaceuticals (Viwit), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical and healthcare company, for gadobutrol injection (generic version of GADAVISTTM) and gadoterate meglumine injection (generic version of DOTAREM®) in the United States.

    Reliance Capital: Following a request by insolvent Reliance Capital's lenders, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) issued a notice to IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL). The lenders intend to lose ₹2,750 crore in equity if the Hinduja Group firm fails to follow the resolution plan. NCLAT has requested that IIHL answer within two weeks, with the matter slated for a hearing on September 30. Lenders are asking revisions to the July 23 NCLT judgement, which authorised IIHL to take over Reliance Capital for ₹9,861 crore, amid concerns about the plan's execution.
     
    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has announced a final dividend of ₹12.11 per share for FY 2024, with September 19, 2024 as the record date for its AGM. This statement has sparked interest among shareholders and market analysts.

    article_image5

    Thermax Ltd, an Indian clean air and energy solutions firm, stated that its subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions, has received a repeat contract for a 600 MW greenfield energy project in Botswana. The order is valued at ₹516 crores.

    SpiceJet: SpiceJet's members accepted a special resolution to generate cash to enhance the company's financial position. However, its market share decreased to 2.3% in August, from 3.1% in July.
     
    Phoenix Mills: Phoenix Mills has designated September 21, 2024, as the record date for its bonus share issuance, which will give one bonus share for every existing share, subject to approval at the AGM on September 13, 2024.

    article_image6

    Sugar Stocks: The government has authorised sugar mills and distilleries to create rectified spirit and extra-neutral alcohol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses. This approach intends to boost production flexibility in ethanol and alcohol-based products, hence aiding diversification efforts in the sugar business.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List gcw

    Adani Group features in TIME's 2024 World's Best Companies List

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces Milk price hike, vows benefits for farmers vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces Milk price hike, vows benefits for farmers

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH) snt

    Around 33,000 Boeing workers vote to strike over pay dispute, putting company's recovery in jeopardy (WATCH)

    Baseless absurd Adani Group rejects Hindenburg claim of Swiss banks' $310 million funds freeze gcw

    'Baseless, absurd': Adani Group rejects Hindenburg claim of Swiss banks' $310 million funds freeze

    Recent Stories

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH ATG

    Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH

    Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Baiyyappanahalli apartment injures 4, damages homes; probe underway vkp

    BREAKING| Bengaluru: Cylinder blast in Baiyyappanahalli apartment injures 4, damages homes; probe underway

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Tamil Winners List: Full list of Tamil film winners revealed, Read more NTI

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Tamil Winners List: Full list of Tamil film winners revealed, Read more

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know AJR

    Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing: Should investors hold or book profits? All you need to know

    Bengaluru Drugs seized from actor Darshan friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid vkp

    Bengaluru: Drugs seized from actor Darshan’s friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon