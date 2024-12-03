Airtel Black plan at Rs 699: WiFi, DTH, 12 OTT and landline services at just Rs 24 per day

Airtel Black offers bundled WiFi, DTH, OTT, and landline benefits in a single plan. Valid for 30 days, this plan costs just Rs 24 per day.

Airtel Black Plan Benefits

Planning for home WiFi? Airtel Black bundles WiFi, DTH, OTT, and landline connections. This special offer combines multiple services into one convenient plan.

Airtel Black Plan Pricing

Airtel Black offers all these services for Rs 699/month (inclusive of taxes), compared to the individual cost of Rs 2199. Airtel's 40 Mbps broadband alone costs Rs 499/month (inclusive of taxes).

Airtel Black Plan Billing

Airtel Black simplifies billing with a single invoice for all services. This 30-day postpaid plan effectively costs Rs 24 per day. Airtel Black offers 40 Mbps internet, unlimited calls with a landline connection, and a DTH connection with Rs 300 worth of TV channels.

Airtel Black Plan OTT & Channels

This plan includes 350+ DTH channels and subscriptions to 12 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app. Recharge via Airtel.in. Available in major cities. Self-installation of the set-top box is required.

