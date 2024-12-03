Airtel Black plan at Rs 699: WiFi, DTH, 12 OTT and landline services at just Rs 24 per day

Airtel Black offers bundled WiFi, DTH, OTT, and landline benefits in a single plan. Valid for 30 days, this plan costs just Rs 24 per day.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

Airtel Black Plan Benefits

Planning for home WiFi? Airtel Black bundles WiFi, DTH, OTT, and landline connections. This special offer combines multiple services into one convenient plan.

article_image2

Airtel Black Plan Pricing

Airtel Black offers all these services for Rs 699/month (inclusive of taxes), compared to the individual cost of Rs 2199. Airtel's 40 Mbps broadband alone costs Rs 499/month (inclusive of taxes).

article_image3

Airtel Black Plan Billing

Airtel Black simplifies billing with a single invoice for all services. This 30-day postpaid plan effectively costs Rs 24 per day. Airtel Black offers 40 Mbps internet, unlimited calls with a landline connection, and a DTH connection with Rs 300 worth of TV channels.

article_image4

Airtel Black Plan OTT & Channels

This plan includes 350+ DTH channels and subscriptions to 12 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app. Recharge via Airtel.in. Available in major cities. Self-installation of the set-top box is required.

Latest Videos
