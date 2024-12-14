AirAsia offers: Trichy to Bangkok for Just Rs 4,000!

AirAsia offers an unbelievable deal for flights from Tiruchirappalli to Bangkok, Thailand. Travel from Tiruchirappalli to Bangkok at an incredibly low cost. How?

Thai airline AirAsia announces zero base fare for flights from Trichy to Bangkok. This allows for very affordable travel to Thailand.

AirAsia operates direct flights from Trichy International Airport to Bangkok. This route commenced in September. Now, they've announced an attractive offer.

This offer is called Zero Base Fare. Normally, the base fare from Trichy to Bangkok is around ₹25,000. AirAsia waives this, allowing travel by paying only other taxes.

Travel enthusiasts can utilize AirAsia's Zero Base Fare. Pay only airport tax, fuel charges, and other minor fees for a Bangkok flight ticket.

AirAsia doesn't always offer this. It's for bookings on specific dates via their website or mobile app.

AirAsia operates Trichy-Bangkok flights thrice weekly: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Departure from Don Mueang (8:30 PM local time), arrival in Trichy (10:35 PM local time). Return from Trichy (11:05 PM local time), arrival in Bangkok (4:15 AM local time).

