Air India Express Flash Sale: Book Flights Starting at Rs 1444

Air India Express flash sale offers flight fares starting from ₹1444. Book by November 13, 2024, and travel between November 19, 2024, and April 30, 2025. Special discounts are available for students, senior citizens, and more.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Affordable Flight Tickets

Fulfill your dream of flying with this offer. Take advantage of the 'Flash Sale' and learn about flight prices and special offers. Starting from just ₹1444. If you haven't flown before, now is the time.

article_image2

Air India Express Flash Sale Details

Under this special 'Flash Sale,' Express Lite fares start at ₹1444, while Express Value fares are available from ₹1599. Don't miss this limited-time offer; booking is open only until November 13, 2024. Book your tickets by November 13, 2024, to secure these low fares.

article_image3

Air India Express Travel Dates

This flash sale allows you to book flights for travel dates between November 19, 2024, and April 30, 2025. The Express Lite fare starts at ₹1444 and includes a 3 kg cabin baggage allowance, ideal for budget travelers. For a more luxurious experience, Air India Express offers a 25% discount on Business Class fares with the Express Biz fare.

article_image4

Flight Ticket Discounts and Perks

A great deal for those seeking extra comfort and convenience. Members who log in to book their tickets enjoy zero convenience fees. Loyalty members also receive a 25% discount on meals, seat selection, and Express Ahead service.

article_image5

Special Discounts on Air Tickets

Air India Express offers special discounts for students, senior citizens, healthcare professionals (doctors and nurses), and armed forces personnel, making flights even more affordable for these groups. With these incredible discounts and offers, Air India Express makes air travel more accessible than ever.

