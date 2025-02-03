8th Pay Commission: What's the new minimum and maximum pension? Find out here

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has recommended the 8th Pay Commission on January 16.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 7:21 AM IST

8th Pay Commission

budget 2025
article_image2

Nearly 10 Million Families to Benefit

The 8th Pay Commission aims to benefit nearly 10 million families through revised salaries and allowances.

article_image3

Fitment Factor Base

Media reports suggest the pay panel will set the fitment factor between 1.92 and 2.86, significantly impacting salaries.

article_image4

Salary Increase

With a 2.86 fitment factor, the minimum basic salary could increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480 per month.

article_image5

Pension Increase

This fitment factor could raise the minimum pension from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740. The maximum pension could exceed Rs 1 lakh with the implementation of this fitment factor.

article_image6

8th Pay Commission Implementation

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented next year. The central government hasn't announced DA for central government employees this year, fueling 8th Pay Commission speculation.

article_image7

Long-Standing Demand

Implementing the 8th Pay Commission has been a long-standing demand. The last DA hike for central government employees was during Diwali last year.

