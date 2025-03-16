8th Pay Commission update: Lowest DA hike in 7 years! Government employees await relief

Instead of a pay commission, a new update is coming out regarding the DA (Dearness Allowance) increase for government employees. It is believed that this time, the dearness allowance (DA) may be increased at the lowest rate since July 2018. This news has worried employees!

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

At the beginning of the year, central government employees received good news about the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image2

After a long-standing demand, the government has finally approved the formation of a new pay commission.


article_image3

However, instead of the pay commission, a new update is coming out regarding the DA (Dearness Allowance) increase for government employees.

article_image4

It is believed that this time, the dearness allowance (DA) may be increased at the lowest rate since July 2018.

article_image5

At what percentage rate can the center increase DA (Dearness Allowance)? Central government employees are currently receiving DA at the rate of 53% under the Seventh Pay Commission.

article_image6

Their dearness allowance has not been increased since the beginning of the new year. In such a situation, it is feared that the central government employees may get the lowest DA increase in the last seven years.

article_image7

According to a report in a national media outlet, Rupak Sarkar, president of the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers, said, 'According to our calculations, the DA will probably be increased by 2%'.

article_image8

If this is the case in the end, then this time the dearness allowance (Dearness Allowance) may be increased at the lowest rate since July 2018.

article_image9

However, nothing has been officially announced by the center in this regard yet. Notably, the DA (Dearness Allowance) of central government employees is usually increased twice a year.

article_image10

The increased rate is usually effective from January 1 in the first phase and from July 1 in the second phase.

