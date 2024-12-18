8th Pay Commission may bring Rs 51,480 raise in minimum basic pay for central govt employees

If the 8th Pay Commission is implemented and the government approves the proposed fitment factor, the minimum basic pay of central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480.

8th Pay Commission: Buzz around the 8th Pay Commission has started among government employees as the year ends. This is a daily topic of discussion among employees.

Over a crore central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the announcement of the new pay commission.

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has already appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the formation of a Central Pay Commission.

In its letter, the workers' union informed the Prime Minister that central government employees have been waiting for a wage revision for almost nine years.

High interest rates are adversely affecting employees/pensioners, and inflation has increased. The average range of 4% to 7% is approximately 5.5%. Due to the high inflation rate, the value of real money has decreased significantly in the last 9 years, especially after the COVID situation.

The employee organization has requested the Prime Minister that the salary structure of central government employees should be revised every five years.

8th Pay Commission: Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary, Staff Side, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), previously stated that the upcoming 8th Pay Commission would recommend a fitment factor of "at least 2.86".

If the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are accepted and the government approves this fitment factor, the minimum basic pay of central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480.

