8th Pay Commission: Changes in DA & DR calculation for central govt employees

Changes may be coming to how Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are calculated for central government employees and pensioners.

This change may come based on a request made by the Federation of Central Government Employees and Pensioners to the Central Government. The Central Government has recommended the 8th Pay Commission. A detailed study has already been started on this.

The method of calculating dearness allowance should be changed so that all government employees, like bank and LIC employees, get DA or DR every three months according to the actual price increase.

The demand of the employees is that dearness allowance and dearness relief should be calculated for everyone based on a 3-month average instead of a 12-month average. The 8th Pay Commission may come into effect in 2026. Recommendations for this have already been made.

Like bank and LIC employees get 'point-to-point' DA, DA or DR should be provided in all departments. A letter has been written with the request to keep the method of calculating dearness allowance and dearness relief the same, the DA of bank employees is adjusted every three months.

The central government has not said anything about this so far. But all matters are being discussed.

