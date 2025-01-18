8th Pay Commission: Central govt peon earnings might outpace IT salaries

The central cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission, bringing smiles to the faces of central government employees.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Salary difference between government and private employees

There is already intense speculation about the salary difference between government and private employees. Experts believe that with the 8th Pay Commission, a peon will earn more than an IT professional.

article_image2

Minimum basic pay may exceed ₹50,000

Last November, hints about the financial benefits were given, including a fitment factor increase. Experts suggest the minimum basic pay could rise to Rs 51,480.

article_image3

Additional benefits like DA and HRA

Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and other benefits will be added. The minimum salary for Group-D employees could exceed ₹60,000.

article_image4

Potential increase in basic pay

The 8th Pay Commission may increase the basic pay by 186%. The minimum pension for retirees is expected to increase to ₹25,740.

article_image5

Potential societal impact of pay disparity

The increasing pay gap may lead to societal issues and increased competition for government jobs. The pay gap may influence inflation, despite recent reductions in government hiring.

article_image6

Increased competition for government jobs

The pay gap may intensify competition for government jobs among Indian youth. The average annual income of Indian citizens is ₹1.8 lakhs.

article_image7

Average monthly salary in India

The average monthly salary ranges between ₹15,000-₹20,000, lower than developed nations. The pay gap may affect commodity prices and potentially lead to brain drain.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

8th Pay Commission: From basic pay to DA, a look at step-by-step salary breakdown AJR

8th Pay Commission: From basic pay to DA, a look at step-by-step salary breakdown

Everything You Need to Know About Debit Cards: Benefits, Fees, and Usage Tips FAQs AJR

What Are Debit Cards: Know How They Work, Their Benefits, and How to Get One

Comprehensive Guide to Insurance: Protect Your Assets, Secure Your Future

Complete Ultimate Guide to Insurance: Expert Insights for Building Financial Resilience and Security

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion vkp

Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration vkp

Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

Recent Stories

He has exceptional ODI record: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from Indias Champions Trophy 2025 squad

‘He has exceptional ODI record’: Fans left shocked as Siraj excluded from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim Kardashian and family show some DRAMA (WATCH) RBA

The Kardashians Season 6 Trailer OUT: From India's tour to secret romance, Kim and her family show some DRAMA

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP shk

UP woman held hostage by kin for wanting to marry boyfriend, rescued after her social media post reaches DGP

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacers back injury hrd

Will Bumrah play in Champions Trophy 2025? Chief selector Agarkar provides BIG update on pacer's back injury

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women's Team Storms into Semis Defeating Bangladesh

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Saif Ali Khan Attack: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Buying Headphones After Crime, Another Shows..

Video Icon
WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

WATCH: Stray Dog Brings Sick Puppy to Vets, What Happens Next Will Leave You Speechless | Turkey

Video Icon
TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

TikTok Ban: Why Was It Banned, How to Save Videos Before Sunday's Ban and App Alternatives

Video Icon
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Video Icon