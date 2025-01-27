8th Pay Commission brings cheer: Basic pay now Rs 51,000 with higher perks

The Modi government is reportedly planning a significant decision regarding the 8th Pay Commission, recently approved. Exciting news has emerged about this development.

The main objective of the 8th Pay Commission is to evaluate the salaries and pensions of government employees in accordance with the current economic situation and inflation rate.

The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission will end in 2026. As a result, the formation of the 8th Pay Commission has become absolutely necessary.

In this context, there is great news for government employees again. The central government has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which is an important step in increasing the salaries, allowances, and gratuity of government employees and pensioners.

Approximately 4.9 million central government employees and 6.5 million pensioners will directly benefit from this initiative.

A proposal has been made to increase the upper limit of the 8th Pay Commission. Currently, the upper limit is Rs 2 million, which may be increased to Rs 2.5 million to Rs 3 million, according to sources.

Gratuity is calculated based on the employee's last month's salary and dearness allowance. For example, if a government employee's basic salary is Rs 18,000 and he works for 30 years, his gratuity becomes approximately Rs 489,000.

But if the fitment factor of the 8th Pay Commission increases from 2.57 to 2.86, this gratuity amount can reach Rs 1.256 million.

Salary Increase - In the 8th Pay Commission, the salaries of central government employees are likely to increase by 25% to 35%.

Allowance Increase - Major changes can also occur in allowances like Dearness Allowance and Travel Allowance.

Pension Benefit Increase - It is reported that the retirement benefits of pensioners may be increased by about 30%.

The fitment factor will play a major role in the 8th Pay Commission. The fitment factor of the 7th Pay Commission was 2.57, which increased the minimum basic salary from Rs 18,000 rupees to Rs 46,600.

If this fitment factor increases to 2.86 in the new pay commission, the minimum basic salary can reach Rs 51,000.

