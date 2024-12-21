7th Pay Commission UPDATE: Is salary hike on the horizon for central govt staff?

Central government employees are awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. As 10 years have passed since the 7th Pay Commission, a new pay commission is expected. Experts believe an announcement regarding this could be made in the 2025 budget.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

7th Pay Commission Expectations

Central government employees eagerly await the 8th Pay Commission. 10 years have passed since the 7th Pay Commission, and a new one is typically formed every decade, leading to salary and DA increases.

article_image2

Government Employee Salary Hike

Employees hope for a quick decision on the 8th Pay Commission. Experts believe the Finance Ministry might address this in the 2025 budget. However, no official information has been released yet.

article_image3

7th Pay Commission Background

The 7th Pay Commission was formed in February 2014 under the Manmohan Singh government, headed by Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur. It aimed to revise central employee salaries. Ten years later, employees await the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image4

8th Pay Commission Formation

The Modi government approved the 7th Pay Commission, implemented from January 1, 2016, with changes effective from July 1, 2016. There's little information on whether the government is forming an 8th Pay Commission.

article_image5

Government's Response to 8th CPC

The government responded to a Rajya Sabha question about the 8th Pay Commission. The Finance Ministry stated there's currently no consideration for an 8th Pay Commission, though employee unions continue to advocate for it.

