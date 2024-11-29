7 percent DA hike for State government employees: When will they get the money?

Good news arrived sooner than expected! A 7% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase has been announced for state government employees. The government also made a significant announcement regarding outstanding DA arrears.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

Good news arrived before the end of November. The government also made a significant announcement regarding outstanding DA arrears and the effective date of the new DA rate.

article_image2

The government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees by 7% to support their welfare.

article_image3

The state recently issued a notification announcing a 7% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees.

article_image4

The notification states a 7% DA increase for state government employees under the Sixth Pay Commission.

article_image5

The Dearness Allowance (DA), previously at 239%, has now been increased to 246% for state government employees.

article_image6

The state has announced that the new DA rate of 246% will be effective from the current month, benefiting state government employees.

article_image7

The increased DA rate of 246% will be effective from July 1, 2024, and will be reflected in the upcoming salary payments for state government employees.

article_image8

Employees will receive the increased DA with their November salaries. An update on DA arrears was also provided.

article_image9

The government announced that the outstanding DA from July to October will be paid to state government employees along with their upcoming salary payments.

article_image10

The government announced that the outstanding DA from July to October will be paid in January 2025, along with the salary for that month.

article_image11

Employees under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive their arrears, covering the DA increase from July to October, at the start of the new year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment clarifies Adani Group gcw

No bribery charges against Gautam Adani, nephew in US indictment: Adani Group

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes AJR

Free Aadhaar updates countdown: Step-by-step instructions for changes

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Kerala Gold Rate November 26 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS below Rs 57,000; check details

Recent Stories

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications RBA

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH) shk

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH)

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar's father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation dmn

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar’s father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon