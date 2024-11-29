7 percent DA hike for State government employees: When will they get the money?

Good news arrived sooner than expected! A 7% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase has been announced for state government employees. The government also made a significant announcement regarding outstanding DA arrears.

The Dearness Allowance (DA), previously at 239%, has now been increased to 246% for state government employees.

The increased DA rate of 246% will be effective from July 1, 2024, and will be reflected in the upcoming salary payments for state government employees.

The government announced that the outstanding DA from July to October will be paid in January 2025, along with the salary for that month.

