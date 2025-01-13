7 essential documents for quick personal loan approval

Many people apply for personal loans, but applications often get rejected. However, having these 7 documents can ensure quick and easy personal loan approval.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Personal Loan

Many people in India take out personal loans for various expenses like education, vehicle purchases, and emergency medical bills. Numerous private banks and financial institutions offer these loans, often attracting borrowers with low interest rates and EMIs.

article_image2

How to Get a Personal Loan

7 Key Documents

Applying for a personal loan through mobile apps of private financial institutions is easy. Register by entering your mobile number on the app or website and entering the OTP. Then, provide your name, address, and other information.

After providing basic information, you'll need to submit 7 key documents for loan approval.

article_image3

How to Apply for a Personal Loan

Key Documents for a Personal Loan:

Salary Slip

Lenders assess your repayment capacity using your last three months' salary slips to estimate your cash flow. If your company doesn't provide salary slips, submit your bank statements for the last three months.

PAN Card

A PAN card is mandatory for all personal loan applications, serving as a crucial document for income tax-related transactions.

article_image4

Personal Loan Details

Aadhaar Card

Your Aadhaar number is required for personal loan applications, acting as both address and identity proof.

Employment Letter

Some institutions may ask for employment documents like an ID card and appointment letter.

Salary Increment Letter

Lenders might request your latest salary increment letter, even if you've provided your appointment letter and salary slips.

Guarantor Details

Providing details of a guarantor, such as a parent or sibling, is often essential.

article_image5

Personal Loan Credit Score

Credit Score

While not a document, your credit score is crucial for personal loan approval. It reflects your creditworthiness and repayment history. Lenders check your credit score before approving a loan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact vkp

Bengaluru PG rents expected to rise by 5% soon, residents brace for impact

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50 vkp

Karnataka set for another price hike? Beer rates likely to increase for 3rd time in one year, by upto Rs 50

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers AJR

GST portal crashes ahead of filing deadline: Chaos for taxpayers

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month vkp

Himachal Pradesh businessman shocked by Rs 210 crore electricity bill after paying Rs 2,500 last month

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon