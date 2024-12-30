6th Pay Commission update: What state employees need to know about salary hike

Uncertainty surrounds West Bengal's 6th Pay Commission, with speculation about employee salary increases. An explosive claim has been made regarding when the government will form the 6th Pay Commission and the extent of the salary hike.

Malay Mukhopadhyay, General Secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, stated that some employees are claiming the government will not grant DA.

If the law, court, and constitution prevail, the government must provide DA. States generally follow the central government's DA announcements based on the price index.

Previous pay commission recommendations and the 6th Pay Commission report mention this, but the government is not releasing the report.

We learned about the report through reliable sources. DA remains dependent on the government's will, which shouldn't be the case.

The Trinamool Congress's 2011 election manifesto promised a swift resolution to the long-standing deprivation faced by government employees.

That promise remains unfulfilled. While the current allowance in most states, including the center, is 18 installments or 53%, it's only 4 installments or 14% in this state. We will be looking at the progress of the pending DA case in the Supreme Court on January 7.

