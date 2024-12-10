5 Tips for Quick Personal Loan Approval

Need money urgently? Apply for an instant personal loan. Once approved, the money will be credited to your account immediately. Follow these 5 tips to get your instant personal loan approved quickly. 
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 7:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Instead of taking high-interest loans, instant personal loans are a better option for urgent financial needs. These loans require no collateral. Many people prefer instant personal loans for quick access to funds.

article_image2

Compared to regular personal loans, instant personal loans are unsecured. However, they provide quick access to funds. Following these tips is crucial for quick approval.

article_image3

1. Loan Amount: Before applying, calculate the exact amount needed. Check if it aligns with your income and repayment capacity. Determine the loan tenure. A longer tenure results in lower EMIs but higher overall interest.

article_image4

2. Income Source: Banks and financial institutions often prioritize applicants with stable incomes and permanent jobs. They usually check for a minimum monthly income. This is crucial for quick approval. Self-employed applicants may need to provide income tax returns.

article_image5

3. Good Credit Score: Lenders consider credit scores as a key factor. It indicates your repayment history. Maintaining a good credit score is vital. Timely credit card bill payments improve your score, aiding in loan approval.

article_image6

4. Prepare Necessary Documents: Instant personal loans require fewer documents than traditional loans. Ensure you have valid address proof, income proof, and identity proof. Keep these ready to avoid delays.

article_image7

5. Use an EMI Calculator: An EMI calculator helps plan your finances. It determines the loan amount, monthly installments, and suitable tenure. Regular borrowers with good credit history often get quicker approvals.

article_image8

Instant personal loans are a good option for urgent financial needs. Repay them timely and responsibly. Don't borrow more than you can afford. Assess your repayment capacity before taking any loan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Bitcoin crosses USD 100000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump plans gcw

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump’s plans

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Climbs On 737 MAX Production Restart Report, Retail Mood Flies Higher

Boeing Stock Climbs On 737 MAX Production Restart Report, Retail Mood Flies Higher

TSMC Stock Slips As Monthly Revenue Declines Despite 34% Annual Jump: Retail Chatter Soars

TSMC Stock Slips As Monthly Revenue Declines Despite 34% Annual Jump: Retail Chatter Soars

Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

Stellantis Stock Climbs On $4B EV Battery Plant JV With CATL In Europe: Retail On The Fence

RBI approves pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI: Get easy access to loans; CHECK for details dmn

RBI approves pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI: Get easy access to loans; CHECK for details

Mutual fund investment: Top small-cap mutual funds with over 30% returns in 2024 dmn

Mutual fund investment: Top small-cap mutual funds with over 30% returns in 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon