Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Shobha Shetty hospitalized after exit, shares health update

Actress Shobha Shetty was hospitalized after her exit from Bigg Boss and sent a message to fans from her hospital bed.

Shobha Shetty entered Bigg Boss Season 11 as a wildcard contestant and challenged Gautami Jadhav. She exited the house after two weeks.

While Aishwarya Sindhogi's eviction was expected, Shobha Shetty was eliminated. She had initially assured to continue playing if safe.

Shobha Shetty updated fans about her health on social media after her exit, citing health reasons for her Bigg Boss journey's end.

She emphasized prioritizing health and apologized if she had unintentionally offended anyone during her time on the show.

Shobha Shetty shared an Instagram story from her hospital bed with an IV drip, sending a message to her fans.

She thanked fans for their love and assured them of her return. A later post suggests her discharge, showing her praying.

Shobha Shetty debuted in the Kannada serial Agni Sakshi and gained fame in Telugu television, including Telugu Bigg Boss.

