Year-end deals: 5 best electric car brands in India with MASSIVE discounts

As 2024 comes to a close, electric car manufacturers are offering substantial discounts on their vehicles.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 2:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

As 2024 ends, leading car companies offer discounts to clear inventory. Major brands boost sales with year-end deals. Many large EV companies offer substantial discounts, making it an opportune time to buy an electric car. EVs reduce carbon emissions with lower maintenance, making them a crucial step towards a sustainable future. This post highlights the top 5 EV companies offering significant discounts on best-selling electric car models in India.

article_image2

TATA EV Discounts

Tata Motors offers discounts on all EVs. Buyers of 2024 Tigor EV and Tiago EV models can enjoy discounts up to Rs 1,15,000, including exchange bonuses. 2023 models have discounts up to Rs 2,00,000 plus a Rs 1,00,000 exchange bonus. The Punch EV offers Rs 25,000 off on lower variants and up to Rs 70,000 on top-end variants, plus an exchange bonus. The Nexon EV facelift (2023) has a Rs 2,00,000 discount, while pre-facelift versions (Prime or Max) have a Rs 3,00,000 discount. No discounts are available for the 2024 Nexon EV or Curvv EV.

article_image3

MG Motors offers discounts on compact and premium EVs. The Comet EV has discounts up to Rs 75,000. Discounts on the MG ZS EV range from Rs 1,15,000 to Rs 2,25,000. The Windsor EV has no discounts this year.

article_image4

Mahindra is offering Rs 3,10,000 discount on the XUV400 EV for both battery pack variants.

Kia offers a Rs 2,00,000 discount on the 2023 EV6, bringing the on-road price to Rs 5,00,000.

article_image5

Hyundai offers a Rs 2,00,000 cash discount on the Kona Electric. The Ioniq 5 with the Dark Pebble Gray interior is also available at a discounted price

