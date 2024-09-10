Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yamaha RX 100 Comeback: Expected price ,features, launch date and more

    The Yamaha RX 100, a bike that etched its name in Indian biking history, is rumored to be making a comeback. The new iteration is expected to sport a fresh design and modern features. Its launch is anticipated by the end of 2024.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Yamaha RX 100

    The Yamaha RX 100 is a favorite among Indian biking enthusiasts, both young and old. This legendary two-wheeler left an indelible mark on Indian biking history. Launched in the 1980s, the RX 100 quickly became one of the most popular and sought-after bikes in India, especially for those who loved speed, performance, and an unforgettable riding experience.

    article_image2

    Yamaha RX 100 Price

    At the heart of the Yamaha RX 100 is its 98cc, two-stroke engine, which produced remarkable power output for its time. Known for its incredible acceleration and lightweight design, the RX 100 delivered an unparalleled riding experience that captured the hearts of young bikers. What truly set the Yamaha RX 100 apart was its reliability and low maintenance, all while offering decent fuel efficiency. The bike's simple yet rugged design contributed to its widespread appeal.

    article_image3

    Yamaha RX 100 Features

    Despite being discontinued in the 1990s, the RX 100 remains a beloved classic. Rumors are swirling about the Yamaha RX 100's potential comeback. At a recent event, there were hints from Yamaha that this iconic bike might soon make a return to the Indian market. This time around, you can expect to see it packed with more modern features. Yes, we're talking about the Yamaha RX 100.

    article_image4

    Yamaha RX 100 Specification

    This vehicle will boast a range of modern features, including a digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, turn-by indicators, disc brakes on both wheels, alloy wheels, a USB port, a charging port, a wireless charging port, and many more. These features are designed to enhance your riding comfort. The design of this vehicle promises a stunning and sporty look, surpassing its predecessor.

    article_image5

    Yamaha RX 100 Variants

    This vehicle will be equipped with a powerful 98cc engine capable of generating 18 BHP of power and 22 Nm of torque. It will also feature a 5-speed manual gearbox. In terms of mileage, this vehicle is expected to deliver an impressive 35 to 40 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 1.40 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. The bike is expected to be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2024.

    

