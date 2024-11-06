Winter car care tips: Why you shouldn’t drive immediately after starting your vehicle?

Learn essential winter car care tips, including why you should wait a few minutes after starting your car. Discover how warming up your engine can protect your vehicle and improve performance in cold weather.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

In winter, starting your car and immediately driving off might seem convenient, but it could put your engine and vehicle health at risk. Cold weather affects car performance, especially the engine and fluids, which need a few moments to reach optimal temperatures. Warming up your car properly in winter not only improves efficiency but also protects critical engine components from long-term wear and tear.

This guide provides essential winter car care tips to help you understand why waiting a few minutes after starting your vehicle can make a big difference for performance, safety, and longevity.

article_image2

Benz Car

1. Engine Oil Needs Time to Warm Up

In winter, the engine oil thickens due to low temperatures, hindering its flow to engine parts. Waiting allows the oil to warm and thin, ensuring proper lubrication. Driving immediately strains the engine components, leading to premature wear.

article_image3

2. Engine Components Need to Warm Up

Cold engine parts require time to reach optimal operating temperature. Driving immediately increases friction and stress on the engine.

3. Impact on Fuel Efficiency

Fuel combustion is less efficient in cold weather. Waiting allows the engine to reach the right temperature for optimal combustion and better mileage.

article_image4

4. Impact on Battery and Electrical Systems

Cold weather reduces battery capacity. Waiting allows the battery and other electrical components to charge properly.

5. Gearbox Oil Needs to Warm Up

Cold gearbox oil can make shifting difficult. Waiting allows it to warm up for smooth operation.

Prepare your car for winter. Ensure all lights are functioning correctly as daylight hours are shorter and visibility is reduced due to fog and early sunsets.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons AJR

Why are car spare tires smaller? Here are 7 key reasons

Hyundai India IPO debuts weak, shares slip 1.5% below issue price gcw

Hyundai India IPO debuts weak, shares slip 1.5% below issue price

Recent Stories

US Election Results Donald Trump's White House Facts: History, Secrets, and Presidential Trivia RBA

US Election Results: Facts about Donald Trump's White House

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night How to manage vkp

Symptoms of High blood sugar at night: How to manage?

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically and mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know RBA

Did Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly physically, mentally abuse her husband's ex-wife? Here's what we know

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Oviya and Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie See LATEST update vkp

Oviya, Harbhajan Singh to act in Savior movie? See LATEST update

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon