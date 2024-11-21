Why your vehicle’s mileage drops in winter and how to improve it?

Why does mileage decrease in winter? Lower temperatures, thicker engine oil, and tire pressure changes all contribute. Learn how to mitigate these effects and maintain optimal fuel efficiency during colder months.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Winter is often a challenging time for drivers and riders, with one of the most noticeable issues being a drop in fuel efficiency. The cold weather impacts both cars and bikes, leading to decreased mileage due to factors such as engine performance, tire pressure, and more. Understanding why this happens is the first step to addressing it. This guide explores the reasons behind lower mileage in winter and offers practical tips to keep your vehicle running efficiently.

 

Engine Warm-Up Time
During winter, your car or bike's engine takes longer to reach its optimal operating temperature. A cold engine burns fuel less efficiently, leading to higher fuel consumption during warm-ups.

Denser Air and Increased Drag
Cold air is denser, which increases aerodynamic drag on your vehicle. This drag forces your engine to work harder, consuming more fuel in the process.

Tire Pressure Drops
Cold weather causes a drop in tire pressure, increasing rolling resistance. Low tire pressure makes your vehicle less efficient, further impacting mileage.
 

Cars and winter mileage

Fuel Combustion Efficiency
Petrol and diesel don’t vaporize as efficiently in colder weather, especially during startup. This leads to incomplete combustion, resulting in wasted fuel.

How to Improve Mileage During Winter?

Minimize Engine Idling
Avoid long warm-up periods. Modern vehicles are designed to operate efficiently with just 30 seconds of warm-up before driving gently.

Maintain Tire Pressure
Regularly check and maintain your tire pressure as per the manufacturer's recommendations. Properly inflated tires reduce rolling resistance and improve fuel efficiency.

 

Perform Regular Maintenance
Ensure your engine, air filters, and spark plugs are in good condition. A well-maintained vehicle operates more efficiently and consumes less fuel.

Use the Right Oil
Switch to winter-grade oil recommended for your vehicle. It flows better in cold temperatures, reducing engine strain and improving mileage.

While winter weather can lower the mileage of your car or bike, a combination of good habits and vehicle maintenance can mitigate its effects. By taking steps like maintaining proper tire pressure, reducing idling, and driving more efficiently, you can ensure better fuel economy even in the coldest months. With these tips, you’re not just saving fuel—you’re also reducing wear and tear on your vehicle and protecting the environment.

