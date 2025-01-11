Why the 2025 Tata Tigor facelift is the perfect family sedan?

Buying a car is a dream for many. Once a privilege of the wealthy, this aspiration has now reached middle-class families, thanks to banks offering EMI facilities and companies introducing affordable cars. In line with this trend, leading automobile manufacturer Tata has launched a new budget-friendly car.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift

The 2025 Tigor features subtle yet impactful design changes. The front grille and bumper have been redesigned, giving the car a refreshed look. The rear bumper also receives updates, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The 15-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged, maintaining the coupe-like design.

article_image2

Tata Motors

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Interiors

Inside, the Tigor boasts a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant includes additional features like a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

article_image3

2025 Tata Tigor Features

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Same Powertrain and Safety?

The 2025 Tigor retains its 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). CNG variants deliver 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, offering a more economical option for customers.

article_image4

Tata Tigor

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Other features

The updated Tigor comes with Electronic Stability Control, enhancing safety for drivers and passengers. A digital instrument cluster and a new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo add to the car's modern feel. The base XM trim includes an illuminated smart steering wheel, a full digital instrument cluster, new fabric seats, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, and LED tail lights.

article_image5

Other Variants

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Price and Availability:

The 2025 Tigor is available in petrol and CNG variants. The base XM trim starts at INR 5.99 Lakh, while the top-end XZ Plus Lux variant is priced at INR 8.50 Lakh. The mid-level XZ Plus variant costs INR 7.90 Lakh, reflecting a slight increase from its predecessor. For CNG options, two new trims have been added: XT priced at INR 7.70 Lakh and XZ Plus Lux at INR 9.50 Lakh. Customers can book the 2025 Tigor through Tata Motors' official website. Deliveries are expected to commence soon, with petrol variants from January 2025 and CNG variants from February 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Maruti Suzuki 2025 lineup From e Vitara to Brezza facelift here is what you can expect gcw

Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Recent Stories

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Which tablet is worth buying? Check DETAILED comparison gcw

Xiaomi Pad 7 vs OnePlus Pad 2: Which tablet is worth buying? Check DETAILED comparison

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital RBA

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples RBA

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani donates Rs. 1.5 crore to Kashi Vishwanath, Annapurna temples

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs hrd

IND vs ENG: No break for KL Rahul! Chief selector Agarkar asks India batter to be available for ODIs

Bigg Boss 18 Vivian Dsena wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang furious fans demand apology RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon