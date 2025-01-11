Why the 2025 Tata Tigor facelift is the perfect family sedan?

Buying a car is a dream for many. Once a privilege of the wealthy, this aspiration has now reached middle-class families, thanks to banks offering EMI facilities and companies introducing affordable cars. In line with this trend, leading automobile manufacturer Tata has launched a new budget-friendly car.

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift

The 2025 Tigor features subtle yet impactful design changes. The front grille and bumper have been redesigned, giving the car a refreshed look. The rear bumper also receives updates, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The 15-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged, maintaining the coupe-like design.

Tata Motors

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Interiors Inside, the Tigor boasts a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The top-spec XZ Plus Lux variant includes additional features like a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

2025 Tata Tigor Features

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Same Powertrain and Safety? The 2025 Tigor retains its 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT). CNG variants deliver 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, offering a more economical option for customers.

Tata Tigor

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Other features The updated Tigor comes with Electronic Stability Control, enhancing safety for drivers and passengers. A digital instrument cluster and a new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo add to the car's modern feel. The base XM trim includes an illuminated smart steering wheel, a full digital instrument cluster, new fabric seats, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear parking sensors, and LED tail lights.

Other Variants

2025 Tata Tigor Facelift: Price and Availability: The 2025 Tigor is available in petrol and CNG variants. The base XM trim starts at INR 5.99 Lakh, while the top-end XZ Plus Lux variant is priced at INR 8.50 Lakh. The mid-level XZ Plus variant costs INR 7.90 Lakh, reflecting a slight increase from its predecessor. For CNG options, two new trims have been added: XT priced at INR 7.70 Lakh and XZ Plus Lux at INR 9.50 Lakh. Customers can book the 2025 Tigor through Tata Motors' official website. Deliveries are expected to commence soon, with petrol variants from January 2025 and CNG variants from February 2025.

