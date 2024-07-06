Want to upgrade to SUV? Check out top 4 options to buy under Rs 7 lakh

If you are planning to upgrade your hatchbacks to an SUV soon, but do not want to spend more than Rs 7 lakh, here is a list of four models you can buy at this price.

In India, SUVs are quickly rising to the top of the list for prospective automobile buyers. The category is only predicted to expand in the upcoming days because it now holds a more than 50% market share and customers have more discretionary cash to boost their budget for new car purchases. Even first-time purchasers are choosing this body style, when ten years ago they would have chosen entry-level hatchbacks like the Maruti Alto or Hyundai i10. Here is a list of four models that you may purchase for less than Rs 7 lakh if you wish to upgrade your hatchbacks to SUVs in the near future.

Tata Punch The Punch, the smallest and most reasonably priced SUV available from Tata Motors, is a good choice for individuals who prefer entry-level SUVs from more reputable companies. One of the best-selling vehicles in India, the SUV has the highest level of popularity within its class. The Punch, with prices starting at Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), is actually less expensive than some of the country's most well-liked hatchbacks. The Punch's 1.2-liter petrol engine, available with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission, powers the vehicle below. The Punch has a maximum torque of 115 Nm and an output of 87 horsepower. Included in the features of the entry-level model are dual airbags, rear parking sensors, and single-zone temperature control. Punch is also the only SUV in this segment to be offered with electric and CNG versions.

Renault Kiger The French automaker's Kiger SUV, which is functionally identical to the Magnite SUV, marked the company's debut entry into the sub-compact SUV market in India. The two models are priced similarly as well, giving consumers wishing to move up from hatchbacks to an economical SUV an option. The Kiger SUV's entry-level manual model costs Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), while buyers who want an automated model may get the vehicle for less than Rs 10 lakh. Under the hood is the same 1.0-liter gasoline engine found in the Magnite, including comparable power numbers and gearbox options. The entry-level Magnite version and the Kiger basic variation have a similar feature set.



Nissan Magnite The Japanese automaker's sole vehicle available in India is a sub-compact SUV that debuted in 2020. It is also one of India's most reasonably priced SUVs. The Magnite is priced at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with automatic gearbox options for less than 10 lakh. Both normally aspirated and turbocharged variants of the 1.0-liter gasoline engine are available. Depending on the version, the power output varies from 71 to 99 bhp, while the torque peaks between 96 and 150 Nm. The engine is matched to a new CVT gearbox that was unveiled a year ago, as well as 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gears. Features including power windows, two airbags, seatbelt warning, single-zone temperature control, and more are available on the entry-level Magnite.

Hyundai Exter The smallest SUV from the Korean auto giant, which rivals the likes of Punch, is the fourth choice on this list of entry-level SUVs. With prices starting at rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter is also offered with an automatic gearbox option for less than 10 lakh. A 1.2-liter petrol engine paired with an AMT or manual transmission powers the SUV. The base model of the Exter includes a digital instrument cluster, rear parking sensors, single-zone temperature control, and six airbags as standard equipment.



