TVS Ronin unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 | Check engine, specs and other details

The updated TVS Ronin was unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new Ronin will go on sale in the next few months. Following popular reception, the 2025 Ronin has received several styling updates.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

TVS unveiled the updated Ronin at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The new Ronin is said to go on sale in the next few months. Following its popular reception, the 2025 Ronin has received several styling updates.

article_image2

The TVS Ronin was initially introduced as a cruiser. But with these new updates, the Ronin transforms into an urban street bike. Most of the changes have been made to the rear of the motorcycle. The seat is now smaller, and the rear mudguard is slimmer and smaller. Additionally, the motorcycle gets a new headlamp unit.

article_image3

Looking at the powertrain of the new Ronin, there is no change in it. The bike has a 225cc air, oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. This engine generates a maximum of 20.1 bhp power and 19.93 Nm peak torque. The bike's engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

article_image4

The bike's suspension system includes a 41mm inverted fork at the front and a rear monoshock with seven-stage preload adjustment. The braking setup comprises a 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc. Talking about competitors, it competes with models like Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Jawa 42, Kawasaki W175.

