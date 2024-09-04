Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TVS Jupiter 110 2024 edition launched: Check features, specs, price and more

    The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 boasts a refreshed design with a prominent LED DRL and sleek LED taillight. It introduces the segment-first 'iGO Assist' micro-hybrid system for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. Tech features include a Bluetooth-enabled LCD dash with navigation and other smart functionalities.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    TVS Jupiter 110cc

    In the Indian scooter market, TVS has long been synonymous with reliability and practicality. The TVS Jupiter 110 is one of the most popular models in the lineup. The 2024 edition of the TVS Jupiter 110 arrives with a fresh design and new features.

    article_image2

    TVS Jupiter 110

    The design of the new TVS Jupiter 110 marks a significant evolution from its predecessors. This scooter now features a prominent LED DRL at the front, giving it a much more contemporary look. The sleek LED taillight, available only on higher variants, further enhances its aesthetic appeal. To put it precisely, it features an LED light setup similar to those found in cars. The rear of the scooter maintains a familiar look.

    article_image3

    TVS Motor

    TVS has equipped the Jupiter 110 with various advanced features, positioning it as a technologically forward scooter in its segment. A standout feature is the 'iGO Assist' micro-hybrid system, a first in this segment, designed to enhance both performance and fuel efficiency. This system utilizes a powerful battery that recharges during deceleration, providing a slight boost in acceleration when needed. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a silent start and engine start-stop functionality, contributing to better fuel economy.

    article_image4

    New TVS Jupiter 110

    For tech-savvy riders, the higher-end models of the Jupiter 110 offer a Bluetooth-enabled LCD dash. This feature includes turn-by-turn navigation, call and notification alerts, real-time mileage monitoring, and even a fuel assistant. However, these features were not fully explored during initial tests.

    Another convenient feature is 'Find Me,' which triggers the scooter's lights to help you locate it in crowded parking lots. The scooter also boasts a more spacious seat and expanded boot capacity, large enough to accommodate two helmets. The external fuel filler is a practical addition, allowing for refueling without the need to lift the seat.

    article_image5

    TVS Jupiter 110cc Price

    The new Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113cc engine that now produces 8 bhp and 9.8 Nm of torque. While the power increase is modest, the torque has seen a more significant boost, resulting in a smoother and more responsive riding experience. The inclusion of the 'iGO Assist' system contributes to zippy starts and overall enhanced performance while delivering a 10% boost in mileage compared to its predecessor.

    The scooter handles effortlessly, even around corners at speed, with minimal vibrations. The suspension setup strikes a balance between comfort and stability, providing a smooth and enjoyable ride. The braking system, featuring a front disc brake on higher variants and CBS, ensures controlled braking, reducing the risk of wheel lockup during sudden stops.

