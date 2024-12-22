TVS iQube's 100% cashback offer ENDS today! Check variants, warranty, price and more

TVS iQube Midnight Carnival offers a 100% cashback chance on scooter purchases. Ten lucky winners will be chosen via lottery. This offer also provides 24/7 purchase options at select dealerships.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

TVS iQube Midnight Carnival

TVS is currently focusing on its iQube electric scooter in the electric two-wheeler market. This model is their sole offering in this segment. To attract customers, TVS has introduced a special program called 'TVS iQube Midnight Carnival'. This promotion started on the 12th and ends on the 22nd at 11:59 PM.

article_image2

TVS iQube Cashback Offer

Under the Midnight Carnival offer, one lucky customer will be selected daily to receive a 100% cashback on their TVS scooter purchase. A total of ten winners will be chosen through a lottery system. Such offers are rarely seen in the automobile sector. This program also includes 24/7 purchase options at select dealerships.

article_image3

TVS iQube Extended Warranty

In addition to the cashback opportunity, TVS offers special benefits worth ₹30,000. This includes an extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km for the 3.4 kWh battery option and 5 years or 50,000 km for the 2.2 kWh battery pack. Such extended warranties provide buyers with long-term assurance and cost savings.

article_image4

TVS iQube Variants and Price

The starting ex-showroom price of the TVS iQube variant is ₹94,999, making it a competitive choice in the electric scooter market. The TVS iQube is available in three variants: iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The base model offers 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh battery options.

article_image5

TVS iQube Battery Options

Meanwhile, the iQube S is exclusively fitted with a 3.4 kWh battery. The premium iQube ST variant offers additional choices, including a 5.1 kWh battery pack for an extended range. This is the perfect time for those looking to buy a new scooter.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more gcw

Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter launched in India: Check out specifications, features and more

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon