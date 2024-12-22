TVS iQube's 100% cashback offer ENDS today! Check variants, warranty, price and more

TVS iQube Midnight Carnival offers a 100% cashback chance on scooter purchases. Ten lucky winners will be chosen via lottery. This offer also provides 24/7 purchase options at select dealerships.

TVS iQube Midnight Carnival

TVS is currently focusing on its iQube electric scooter in the electric two-wheeler market. This model is their sole offering in this segment. To attract customers, TVS has introduced a special program called 'TVS iQube Midnight Carnival'. This promotion started on the 12th and ends on the 22nd at 11:59 PM.

TVS iQube Cashback Offer Under the Midnight Carnival offer, one lucky customer will be selected daily to receive a 100% cashback on their TVS scooter purchase. A total of ten winners will be chosen through a lottery system. Such offers are rarely seen in the automobile sector. This program also includes 24/7 purchase options at select dealerships.

TVS iQube Extended Warranty In addition to the cashback opportunity, TVS offers special benefits worth ₹30,000. This includes an extended warranty of 5 years or 70,000 km for the 3.4 kWh battery option and 5 years or 50,000 km for the 2.2 kWh battery pack. Such extended warranties provide buyers with long-term assurance and cost savings.

TVS iQube Variants and Price The starting ex-showroom price of the TVS iQube variant is ₹94,999, making it a competitive choice in the electric scooter market. The TVS iQube is available in three variants: iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The base model offers 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh battery options.

TVS iQube Battery Options Meanwhile, the iQube S is exclusively fitted with a 3.4 kWh battery. The premium iQube ST variant offers additional choices, including a 5.1 kWh battery pack for an extended range. This is the perfect time for those looking to buy a new scooter.

