Top 5 upcoming compact SUVs to watch out for

One of the most competitive segments in the Indian passenger car industry is the small SUV class, and there will be a lot of new activity in this market soon. In the world of internal combustion engines, vehicles like the Brezza and Nexon continue to gain popularity, even as the Punch EV leads the compact electric vehicle market. Nevertheless, these names will have to contend with equally tough competitors. Volkswagen is gearing up to launch their first electric SUV in India, while Hyundai’s third is slated to launch in 2026. At the same time, Skoda is gearing up to launch a volley of new models, with two slated to be revealed in the coming months. Here is a list of five upcoming SUVs in India:

Volkswagen ID.4 The German automaker revealed plans to launch their new ID.4 SUV, the brand's first electric car in the Indian market, later in 2024. Since the ID.4 will be imported as a fully assembled unit, there will be a significant markup. Peak torque of 499 Nm and 299 horsepower are anticipated from the ID.4, matching the output of vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It has also shown the ID.4 GTX version, which will have a 500 km range on a single charge thanks to an 82 kWh battery pack. Volkswagen claims that the ID.4 SUV has an electronically regulated peak speed of 180 kmph and can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just six seconds. The ID.4 will be equipped with a digital driver's instrument cluster and a 12-inch digital infotainment display.

Kia Clavis The Clavis SUV is anticipated to be released by Kia later this year, and the automaker has been seen secretly testing the vehicle on Indian highways several times. The South Korean company plans to place the SUV between the Sonet and Seltos in their portfolio, with the Clavis anticipated to be somewhat longer than four meters. It is anticipated that the Kia Clavis would only be available with internal combustion engines, and there will be two different models. The 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine produces 172 Nm of torque and 118 horsepower when mated to either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The second version is anticipated to include a 1.5-liter diesel engine mated to either a six-speed torque converter or a manual transmission with six speeds. With an engine taken from the Sonet or Seltos, Kia may even introduce a third naturally aspirated alternative.

New Skoda SUV The future compact SUV from the Czech carmaker, the Brezza and the Nexon, two competitors that have been ruling the sector, is depicted in fresh designs that were just unveiled. The new designs show off what Skoda has planned for us, including roof rails, a similar taillight style to the Kushaq SUV, and crisp LEDs lighting up the front end. According to circulating spy photos, the next Skoda SUV could have split headlights with DRLs on top. Based on the same chassis as the existing Kushaq, Skoda had previously revealed that the SUV's powerplant will be a 1.0-liter TSI petrol unit. This engine, which can produce 113 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque, is presently available in the Skoda range with a torque converter or a six-speed manual transmission. According to Skoda, they intend to double their manufacturing capacity in order to produce the new model, and they hope to sell one lakh SUVs in a year after the SUV goes on sale at dealerships.

Hyundai Inster The Inster will be Hyundai's third EV in India when it debuts in 2026. A 280-liter trunk and two 10.25-inch digital screens—one for entertainment and the other for the driver's gauges—are anticipated features of the Hyundai Inster. In addition to wireless charging, the Inster has a one-touch sunroof, a 64-color ambient lighting scheme, and Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch capabilities. There will be two different battery pack options for the micro-SUV; the standard model will come with a 42 kWh battery pack that can generate 95 horsepower. With a maximum range of 355 km and a 49 kWh battery pack capable of producing 113 horsepower, the long-range model is equipped with a powerful motor. When the Inster arrives, it will be equipped with ADAS features including front and rear collision avoidance aid, lane driving assistance, a 360-degree monitor, and a blind-spot monitor.

Skoda Elroq The second car on our list is Skoda's smallest ever EV offering and the first of six EVs the Czech carmaker has planned for the upcoming years. After the Enyaq and the Enyaq coupe, it is the third electric SUV offered by Skoda. It will also be the first vehicle in the future series to use the 'Modern Solid' design language.



Though there aren't many information available, teaser photos show that the Elroq will have split headlights with DRLs on top. The "Tech Deck" front, a contemporary version of Skoda's butterfly grille, will be fitted to the Elroq. The VW Group's MEB platform, which is only compatible with electric motors, will power the Skoda Elroq. Although it is not finalised yet, this platform gives Skoda the ability to produce both single and dual-motor models.

