    Tiago to Harrier: Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28,000 till November 30

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 7:45 PM IST
    With fresh reductions, the business hopes to grow sales and expand its foothold in the competitive Indian four-wheeler sector. Unfortunately, the Safari, Altroz, and the newly introduced Punch micro-SUV do not qualify for any discounts this month.

    Tiago to Harrier Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28000 till November 30 gcw

    Tata Motors is offering enticing seasonal bonuses of up to Rs 28,000 on its commuter vehicles in November. The domestic automaker has announced many advantages and bargains on certain models such as the Tigor, Nexon (Diesel), Tiago, and Harrier, which will be accessible to prospective purchasers in cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers.

    However, it will only be available until the end of this month. With fresh reductions, the business hopes to grow sales and expand its foothold in the competitive Indian four-wheeler sector. Unfortunately, the Safari, Altroz, and the newly introduced Punch micro-SUV do not qualify for any discounts this month.

    Tiago to Harrier Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28000 till November 30 gcw

    The business is giving variant-specific incentives on its entry-level hatchback. The XE and XT trims carry an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, while the other versions carry an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. On all versions, special corporate perks of up to Rs 3,000 are available. The manufacturer, on the other hand, isn't providing any incentives for the Tigor EV.

    Tiago to Harrier Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28000 till November 30 gcw

    Another SUV from Tata, the Harrier is being sold with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. The extra bonuses and values, however, are only available for the Harrier's Dark Edition.

    Also Read | Tata Power installs over 1000 EV charging stations across nation; provides innovative, seamless experiences

    Tiago to Harrier Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28000 till November 30 gcw

    The SUV's discount has been restricted to a Rs 15,000 exchange incentive for diesel models exclusively. The firm also provides chosen corporate incentives of up to Rs 5,000. Buyers of the Nexon EV may earn an exchange incentive of Rs 10,000 on the 'XZ+' trim, and Rs 15,000 on the 'XZ+ Lux' trim. Unfortunately, Nexon's Dark Edition is not eligible for these advantages.

    Tiago to Harrier Tata offering festive benefits upto Rs 28000 till November 30 gcw

    The tiny sedan, powered by an 86hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine, receives a total benefit of Rs 28,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange incentive of Rs 15,000. In addition, chosen corporates might receive a discount of up to Rs 3,000.

    Also Read | Tata Motors to invest $2 billion to launch 10 new electric vehicles? Details inside

