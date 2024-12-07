Tata Tiago to Maruti Swift- Top 5 budget-friendly hatchback cars for Indian families

For families in India looking for spacious hatchbacks to accommodate their belongings, here are the top 5 choices.

Besides sedans and SUVs, hatchbacks are the most sought-after segment in India. They are now available in a wide range of styles and sizes, offering a stylish look, compact chassis, and exceptional fuel mileage. They are also affordable, easy to drive, and come with several safety features. With slashing technology, world-class performance, and immense versatility, hatchbacks are introduced by top manufacturers. So, it's no surprise that this segment is so popular. If you are looking for the top 5 hatchback vehicles in India, here is a list of them.

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the company's best-selling vehicles. The new Alto has a streamlined bonnet and sharp headlamps, and the reworked side fenders and bumper add to the appeal. The sparse interior has a pleasant appearance. The combination of ABS and EBD enhances safety. The new SmartPlay Studio with a 7-inch touchscreen and infotainment system provides entertainment and phone connectivity. Dual airbags are available in all Alto variants.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift The new Swift exudes performance, efficiency, and excitement from every angle, vibrant with the car's new dual-tone sporty style, crossed mesh grille, LED projector headlights, and precision-cut two-tone wheel bearings. The best features are automatic climate control, navigation system, automatic gear switch, and a multi-color information monitor. It also has a safe ABS system with EBD, Hardect platform, reverse parking sensors with cameras, and dual airbags.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is the latest version of the South Korean manufacturer's mid-size hatchback. The car comes in several variants and is powered by diesel and petrol, featuring an automatic transmission. The redesigned Hyundai Grand i10 is based on a new platform, making it wider, faster, sportier, and more adaptable than previous models. This vehicle now features redesigned headlamps and a reworked front grille with a new face. It also gets a unique combination of redesigned bumpers and rear taillights. Apart from the new range of alloy wheels, the sides are expected to remain the same as the existing model.

4. Tata Tiago Tata Tiago was introduced by Tata Motors in 2016. The hatchback is available with a manual or automatic transmission and a 1.05 diesel or 1.2 petrol engine. The Tata Tiago is available in colors like Phoenix Blue, Flaming Red, Triumph Yellow, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, and Daytona Grey. The Tiago has a 242-liter boot space. The Tata Tiago also has adjustable rear seats that help with luggage storage. The AMT transmission has four gear positions: This makes driving smooth, stress-free, and enjoyable. It is a great car for city driving and long trips. The Tiago gets a 35-liter fuel capacity and good mileage. The height-adjustable seat, rearview camera, touchscreen infotainment cluster, 8-speaker audio system, and other features of the Tata Tiago stand out.

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R The new WagonR car is priced between ₹ 5.41 Lakh and ₹ 7.12 Lakh. The Maruti Wagon R comes in 11 different models, with the LXI being the most basic and the ZXI Plus AT Duo Tone being the most expensive. The Maruti WagonR has a large cabin inside due to its large 2400mm wheelbase and comfortable seating for five people. The dual-tone - brown and black - dashboard in the front cabin is made of high-quality plastic.

