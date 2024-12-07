Tata Tiago to Maruti Swift- Top 5 budget-friendly hatchback cars for Indian families

For families in India looking for spacious hatchbacks to accommodate their belongings, here are the top 5 choices.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 9:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

Hatchback Cars

Besides sedans and SUVs, hatchbacks are the most sought-after segment in India. They are now available in a wide range of styles and sizes, offering a stylish look, compact chassis, and exceptional fuel mileage. They are also affordable, easy to drive, and come with several safety features.

With slashing technology, world-class performance, and immense versatility, hatchbacks are introduced by top manufacturers. So, it's no surprise that this segment is so popular. If you are looking for the top 5 hatchback vehicles in India, here is a list of them.

article_image2

Alto 800

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the company's best-selling vehicles. The new Alto has a streamlined bonnet and sharp headlamps, and the reworked side fenders and bumper add to the appeal. The sparse interior has a pleasant appearance.

The combination of ABS and EBD enhances safety. The new SmartPlay Studio with a 7-inch touchscreen and infotainment system provides entertainment and phone connectivity. Dual airbags are available in all Alto variants.

article_image3

Swift Special Edition

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new Swift exudes performance, efficiency, and excitement from every angle, vibrant with the car's new dual-tone sporty style, crossed mesh grille, LED projector headlights, and precision-cut two-tone wheel bearings.

The best features are automatic climate control, navigation system, automatic gear switch, and a multi-color information monitor. It also has a safe ABS system with EBD, Hardect platform, reverse parking sensors with cameras, and dual airbags.

article_image4

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is the latest version of the South Korean manufacturer's mid-size hatchback. The car comes in several variants and is powered by diesel and petrol, featuring an automatic transmission.

The redesigned Hyundai Grand i10 is based on a new platform, making it wider, faster, sportier, and more adaptable than previous models. This vehicle now features redesigned headlamps and a reworked front grille with a new face.

It also gets a unique combination of redesigned bumpers and rear taillights. Apart from the new range of alloy wheels, the sides are expected to remain the same as the existing model.

article_image5

Tata Tiago

4. Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago was introduced by Tata Motors in 2016. The hatchback is available with a manual or automatic transmission and a 1.05 diesel or 1.2 petrol engine. The Tata Tiago is available in colors like Phoenix Blue, Flaming Red, Triumph Yellow, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, and Daytona Grey. The Tiago has a 242-liter boot space. The Tata Tiago also has adjustable rear seats that help with luggage storage.

The AMT transmission has four gear positions: This makes driving smooth, stress-free, and enjoyable. It is a great car for city driving and long trips. The Tiago gets a 35-liter fuel capacity and good mileage. The height-adjustable seat, rearview camera, touchscreen infotainment cluster, 8-speaker audio system, and other features of the Tata Tiago stand out.

article_image6

Maruti Wagon R

5. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The new WagonR car is priced between ₹ 5.41 Lakh and ₹ 7.12 Lakh. The Maruti Wagon R comes in 11 different models, with the LXI being the most basic and the ZXI Plus AT Duo Tone being the most expensive. The Maruti WagonR has a large cabin inside due to its large 2400mm wheelbase and comfortable seating for five people. The dual-tone - brown and black - dashboard in the front cabin is made of high-quality plastic.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife RBA

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife RBA

Who is Mayanti Langer? Meet cricketer Stuart Binny's beauty wife

Pregnancy after 40: Know benefits, risks, and what you need to know RBA

Pregnancy after 40: Know benefits, risks, and what you need to know

PHOTOS Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas RBA

(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas

PHOTOS Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas RBA

(PHOTOS) Sobhita Dhulipala Christmas Party Outfit Ideas

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon