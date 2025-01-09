Tata Sumo Relaunch 2025: Know Price, new features, specifications, engine, color and more

The iconic Tata Sumo, a popular choice in the 90s, is making a comeback. Known for its 10-seater capacity, the Sumo achieved remarkable sales figures shortly after its 1994 launch. With a refreshed design and modern features, the new Tata Sumo is poised to recapture the market.

Tata Motors hasn't officially announced it, but features of the new Sumo are circulating online. It's said to rival the Fortuner with a new look and features, possibly priced around ₹9 lakhs.

The new Sumo may launch in 2025. Engine options: 2.2L 4-cylinder diesel and 1.5L 3-cylinder diesel. Transmission: 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

Focus on interior design: Spacious cabin, comfortable seats, premium dashboard, 9-inch screen, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support.

Digital instrument cluster. Safety features: Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, robust body, and parking sensors.

Price (ex-showroom): Sumo LXI - ₹9.5 lakhs, VXI - ₹10.5 lakhs, ZXI - ₹11.5 lakhs, ZXI+ - ₹12.5 lakhs.

