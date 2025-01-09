Tata Sumo Relaunch 2025: Know Price, new features, specifications, engine, color and more

The iconic Tata Sumo, a popular choice in the 90s, is making a comeback. Known for its 10-seater capacity, the Sumo achieved remarkable sales figures shortly after its 1994 launch. With a refreshed design and modern features, the new Tata Sumo is poised to recapture the market.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

The Tata Sumo, a 90s favorite, is unfamiliar to today's generation. Launched in 1994 with 10-seater capacity, it quickly became a success. A new model is now being introduced.

article_image2

Tata Motors hasn't officially announced it, but features of the new Sumo are circulating online. It's said to rival the Fortuner with a new look and features, possibly priced around ₹9 lakhs.

article_image3

The new Sumo may launch in 2025. Engine options: 2.2L 4-cylinder diesel and 1.5L 3-cylinder diesel. Transmission: 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

article_image4

Focus on interior design: Spacious cabin, comfortable seats, premium dashboard, 9-inch screen, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay support.

article_image5

Digital instrument cluster. Safety features: Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, robust body, and parking sensors.

article_image6

Price (ex-showroom): Sumo LXI - ₹9.5 lakhs, VXI - ₹10.5 lakhs, ZXI - ₹11.5 lakhs, ZXI+ - ₹12.5 lakhs.

