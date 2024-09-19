Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 5 cars under Rs 15 Lakh in India for 2024

Discover the top 5 cars dominating the Indian automobile market under Rs 15 lakh, featuring a mix of power, efficiency, and advanced technology across various segments.

The Indian automobile market has developed in response to shifting consumer tastes and technological advancements. Previously, automobiles were designed with comfort and fuel economy in mind, as well as driving enjoyment. Cars will be more feature-rich in 2024, and tougher pollution standards will reduce driving enjoyment while increasing fuel economy. Indian automakers began selling their automobiles in a variety of different niches. These sectors have developed throughout time, with some fantastic automobiles entering the market and some exiting. However, inflation has had an impact on vehicle pricing, making it difficult for buyers to find a suitable automobile on a tight budget. The budget under Rs 15 lakh covers a wide range of automobiles in many sectors. This budget allows up a wide range of powertrain options, including petrol engines and electric vehicles.



1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Maruti Suzuki released the Fronx in 2023, and it quickly became a commercial hit. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its platform with the Baleno. The Fronx is equipped with a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine, a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, and a CNG option. Maruti Suzuki's Fronx CNG version is in strong demand.



The Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes equipped with a heads-up display, wireless charging, paddle shifters (automatic), six airbags, traction control, and more. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in four variations. The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon is one of the most popular sub-4 m small SUVs in India. It was the first SUV to earn five stars from Global NCAP. The Tata Nexon comes in ten variants, including a special #DARK edition. The Tata Nexon is available with two engines: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.



The Tata Nexon petrol engine has four gearbox choices, whilst the diesel engine has two. Driving modes, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and a digital instrument cluster are among the amenities available on the Tata Nexon. The Tata Nexon begins from Rs 7.99-15.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular and best-selling SUV in its class. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the first CNG vehicle in its category. Under Rs 15 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a quiet, practical SUV with excellent comfort, a cheap petrol engine with a CNG option, and a reasonable feature list.



The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in four different models. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza includes a sunroof, wireless charging, paddle shifters (with automatic transmission), automated temperature control and other amenities. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza begins at Rs 8.34-14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Tata Punch One of the most well-liked micro-SUVs in its class, the Tata Punch is in great demand from customers. Its base and mid varieties are in great demand. The Tata Punch achieved five stars in Global NCAP, making it the first SUV in its class to do so. Tata just made changes to the Punch's feature list. The Punch comes in four different models, one of which is a dual-cylinder CNG version with a respectable amount of luggage capacity. The Tata Punch's CNG version is very popular. A sunroof, 90-degree opening doors, automated temperature control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and other options are available on the Tata Punch. Starting prices for the Tata Punch range from Rs 6.12 to Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Hyundai i20 N Line The Hyundai i20 N Line, a low-cost, performance-focused hatchback, was the company's debut offering in the market. The Hyundai i20 N Line provides the ideal combination of performance and comfort for a price around Rs 15 lakh.



There are two versions of the Hyundai i20 N Line, and there is only one turbocharged petrol engine option with two gearbox choices. For improved performance, the Hyundai i20 N Line has three driving modes as well. The Tata Altroz Racer is the primary challenger of the Hyundai i20 N Line. Ex-showroom prices for the Hyundai i20 N Line range from Rs 9.99 to Rs 12.51 lakh.

