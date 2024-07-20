Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image

    Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 most powerful turbocharged petrol cars under Rs 13 lakh

    In the Indian car market, finding a balance between affordability and performance can be tricky. Here are the top 5 most powerful turbocharged petrol cars on sale in India under Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    It might be challenging to strike a balance between performance and cost in the Indian auto industry. Don't worry, though; there are a number of thrilling choices under Rs 10 lakh that have petrol engines that have been turbocharged, making for an enjoyable and powerful driving experience. The top 5 most potent petrol turbocharged vehicles available in India for less than Rs 13 lakh are listed below (ex-showroom).
     

    article_image2

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    The most powerful turbocharged petrol power vehicle in this class is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Although there are two turbocharged petrol engine options available, the more potent 1.2-liter powerplant that can produce 230 Nm of peak torque and 129 horsepower is only available in AX5 grades above. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox are available for this powerplant. Prices (ex-showroom) begin at Rs 10.69 lakh.

    article_image3

    Hyundai Venue

    A 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque powers the Hyundai Venue. The starting price (ex-showroom) for the turbo petrol venue is Rs 10.40 lakh. Either a dual clutch automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox is matched with this powerplant. The Venue N Line line likewise has the same engine with the same output.

    article_image4

    Tata Nexon

    A turbocharged petrol engine is available for the Nexon starting with the basic trim from Tata Motors. A 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque powers the Nexon.

    The starting price (ex-showroom) of the petrol-powered Nexon is Rs 8.00 lakh. Five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and seven-speed DCT automatic transmissions are available as options.

     

    article_image5

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    A 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque powers the Hyundai i20 N Line. The N Line is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh (both ex-showroom). Either a dual clutch automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox is matched with this powerplant.

    article_image6

    Tata Altroz Racer

    With a more formidable 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, Tata recently unveiled the most powerful Alltroz variant, known as Altroz Racer. Peak torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower are produced by this power plant. The Altroz Racer is priced starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As of right now, this Altroz variant is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of August 7 launch gcw

    Tata Curvv, Curvv EV to break covers on July 19 ahead of launch next month

    Monsoon in india 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesnt smell gcw

    Monsoon in India: 4 easy tips to make sure your car doesn’t smell

    Supreme court directs Mercedes Benz India to pay Rs 36 lakh to buyer for suffering discomfort gcw

    Supreme Court directs Mercedes Benz India to pay Rs 36 lakh to buyer for 'suffering discomfort’

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home gcw

    Car care: 6 easy and quick ways to fix dents on your vehicle at home

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV you should buy? gcw

    Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV you should buy?

    Recent Stories

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites ' personal reasons' anr

    UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni submits resignation; cites 'personal reasons'

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-663 July 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-663 July 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more

    BEAWARE! 6 worst stocks to invest in RKK

    BEAWARE! 6 worst stocks to invest in

    Amid spike in terror attacks, Indian Army deploys additional over 2500 troops in Jammu region gcw

    Amid spike in terror attacks, Indian Army deploys additional over 2500 troops in Jammu region

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon