Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue: 5 most powerful turbocharged petrol cars under Rs 13 lakh

In the Indian car market, finding a balance between affordability and performance can be tricky. Here are the top 5 most powerful turbocharged petrol cars on sale in India under Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO The most powerful turbocharged petrol power vehicle in this class is the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Although there are two turbocharged petrol engine options available, the more potent 1.2-liter powerplant that can produce 230 Nm of peak torque and 129 horsepower is only available in AX5 grades above. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox are available for this powerplant. Prices (ex-showroom) begin at Rs 10.69 lakh.

Hyundai Venue A 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque powers the Hyundai Venue. The starting price (ex-showroom) for the turbo petrol venue is Rs 10.40 lakh. Either a dual clutch automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox is matched with this powerplant. The Venue N Line line likewise has the same engine with the same output.

Tata Nexon A turbocharged petrol engine is available for the Nexon starting with the basic trim from Tata Motors. A 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of peak torque powers the Nexon. The starting price (ex-showroom) of the petrol-powered Nexon is Rs 8.00 lakh. Five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and seven-speed DCT automatic transmissions are available as options.





Hyundai i20 N Line A 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque powers the Hyundai i20 N Line. The N Line is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 12.52 lakh (both ex-showroom). Either a dual clutch automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox is matched with this powerplant.

Tata Altroz Racer With a more formidable 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, Tata recently unveiled the most powerful Alltroz variant, known as Altroz Racer. Peak torque of 172 Nm and 118 horsepower are produced by this power plant. The Altroz Racer is priced starting at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As of right now, this Altroz variant is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

