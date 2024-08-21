Tata Nano EV: Expected price, range and features in India

The Tata Nano, discontinued years ago, is set to make a comeback as an electric vehicle. With an expected range of 200-400 km, the car is likely to be released with modern features. Let's find out its price and key features.

Tata Nano EV

There have been many reports in the Indian market regarding the upcoming Tata Nano EV from Tata Motors. However, it is not yet clear when the Tata Nano EV will be released. According to the official announcement, Tata discontinued the Nano car many years ago.

Tata Motors

However, now with the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the company is going to release the Tata Nano in an electric vehicle avatar. It has many modern features. As far as mileage is concerned, the auto industry says that this car will travel between 200 to 400 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Nano Electric Car

At the same time, due to the powerful motor, the maximum speed of this electric four-wheeler is 100 kilometers per hour. There are not many updates regarding its features yet. But there are many conveniences like infotainment system, steering mounted control, digital driver display etc.

Tata Nano EV Price

The Tata Nano EV (EV) from Tata Motors is a budget segment electric four-wheeler, which looks like a mini electric car. However, we can see many new and modern features in this. Considering the price, it is estimated that its price will be between ₹ 6 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh.

