    Tata Harrier to Hyundai Alcazar: 5 SUVs that are solid alternative to Mahindra XUV 700

    Competitors in the large SUV sectors have been launching strong contenders to challenge the XUV 700’s position that it has held since its launch. Here is the list of Solid SUV’s that serve as solid alternatives to Mahindra’s XUV700:
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra, a major automobile manufacturer, has revealed that, 200,000 units of their flagship SUV, the Mahindra XUV700, had been sold. The vehicle made its debut in India in August 2021.

    There are two engine options available for the XUV700: a 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel. The diesel engine produces either 155 or 185 horsepower, depending on the type, while the petrol engine produces 200 horsepower. The Global NCAP crash test gave it a 5-star grade as well.

    The Napoli Black colour, memory ORVMs, and ventilated front seats were among the new features that the business unveiled with the XUV700 2024 model in January.

    But since the XUV 700's introduction, rivals in the big SUV market have been introducing formidable rivals to threaten its lead. The following is a list of reliable SUVs that are good substitutes for Mahindra's XUV700:

    article_image2

    1. Hyundai Alcazar

    There are petrol and diesel engines available for the Hyundai Alcazar SUV. The 1.5-liter gasoline engine produces 253 Nm of torque and 157.57 horsepower, while the 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 250 Nm of power. The ex-showroom pricing range is between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh.

    article_image3

    2. Mahindra Scorpio N

    The 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine of the powerful three-row SUV Mahindra Scorpio N generates 200 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. But the Z2 model only produces 130 horsepower, but the Z4 model and above produce 175 horsepower. There are two varieties of the automobile available: 4×2 and 4×4. The 4x4 model has a terrain management system with four models (snow, grass, sand, and mud) that reflect different types of terrain. The pricing range (ex-showroom) is Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh.

    article_image4

    3. Tata Safari

    A 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine, available with an automatic or six-speed manual gearbox, powers the Tata Safari. The maximum torque of 350 Nm and peak power of 168 bhp are produced by the single diesel engine.

    In terms of safety, the vehicle has TPMS, cruise control, hill hold and descent aid, and six airbags. The Global NCAP crash test gave it a five-star grade as well. Pricing (ex-showroom) ranges from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 27.34 lakh. There are models with six and seven seats available.

     

    article_image5

    4. Tata Harrier

    Another name for the Tata Harrier is the Tata Safari with five seats. This mid-sized SUV has seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic stability programme. This too has a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine, similar to the Tata Safari, and can be mated to either an automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle has 350 Nm of torque and 167 horsepower. The ex-showroom pricing range is between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 26.44 lakh.

    article_image6

    5. MG Hector Plus

    The 2.0-liter diesel engine of the three-row SUV MG Hector Plus can only be matched with a six-speed manual transmission. The vehicle produces 350 Nm of torque and 169 horsepower.

    It has a 14-inch display, Level 2 ADAS, and is offered in six and seven-seater versions. The prices (ex-showroom) vary from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22.76 lakh.

