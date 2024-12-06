Strom R3: India's most affordable EV; CHECK price, features and more

India's most affordable electric car, the Strom R3, is priced at just Rs 4.5 lakh. This innovative 3-wheeler boasts a 200 km range on a single charge.

The Indian automobile market is witnessing a surge in demand for affordable electric cars. This segment, long dominated by the Tata Nano, might see the Nano EV. However, startup Strom Motors has introduced the Strom R3, India's cheapest 3-wheeler electric car. There are rumours of a new Strom 3 electric car launching soon.

Strom R3

The Strom R3 is packed with advanced features. Adjustable driver seat, 4.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-inch touchscreen, IoT-based monitoring, voice control with 4G, GPS, and gesture control.

Remote keyless entry, power windows, reverse camera with parking assist, and climate control. The 13 kW motor delivers 48 Nm of peak torque, offering a range of up to 200 km. It supports fast and standard charging, with fast charging capable of fully recharging the battery in 3 hours.

Strom R3 Design

The Strom R3 is a unique 3-wheeler with one wheel at the rear and two at the front. Its compact design includes two doors, seating for two, a sunroof, 300 liters of boot space, 12-inch alloy wheels, and three driving modes.

Strom R3 Price

First showcased in 2021, the Strom R3 was priced at Rs 4.5 lakh. Pre-bookings were open after the unveiling. Since then, there's been no official information. If you're in the market for a budget-friendly electric car, you might have to wait for the Strom R3 or the upcoming Strom 3.

Latest Videos