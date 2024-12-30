Skoda Kylaq to Hyundai Creta facelift: Top 8 SUVs launched in 2024

The Indian SUV market saw a surge of over 40 new models in 2024, spanning premium, small, and electric segments. Notable launches include the Tata Curvv EV, Skoda Kylaq, and Mahindra Thar Roxx, each offering unique features and impacting the market.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

In India, more than 40 new SUVs from the premium, small, and electric classes made their premiere in 2024. Highlights include Tata's Curvv EV, the Skoda Kylaq, and the Mahindra Thar Roxx, which are changing the market.

article_image2

1. Skoda Kylaq

In India, Skoda made its debut in the cutthroat subcompact SUV market with the Kylaq. It debuted the brand's Modern Solid design language in November 2024. On higher equipment levels, the SUV has amenities like a digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and power-adjustable front seats. Its 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine, which is common to VW Group cars in India, powers the vehicle. Ex-showroom prices range from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh.

article_image3

2. Tata Nexon iCNG

Earlier this year, Tata added a CNG-powered Nexon to its roster, offering it in eight different trim levels. With a price range of Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh, the Nexon iCNG blends functionality and efficiency. It has a 6-speed manual transmission and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 98.6 horsepower and 170 Nm. Six airbags, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a voice-activated panoramic sunroof are among the features. It is said to have a fuel economy of 24 km/kg.
 

article_image4

3. Hyundai Alcazar facelift

In order to bring the Alcazar's design into line with the revised Creta, Hyundai unveiled a new model. Since its debut in 2021, this was the three-row SUV's first significant modification. A panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a completely digital driver display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen are some of the main features. Diesel and gasoline engines with DCT automatic, torque converter, or manual gearboxes are available to buyers.

article_image5

4. Tata Curvv EV

Tata Motors first introduced the all-electric Curvv EV, then an internal combustion engine variant. A 45 kWh battery with a range of 430 km and a 55 kWh battery with a range of 502 km are the two battery options available for the EV, which is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh. A 12.3-inch touchscreen and a JBL audio system are among the features. The ICE version, which maintains the coupe-SUV's futuristic look, comes in eight trim levels with three engine options and starts at Rs 9.99 lakh.

article_image6

5. Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra extended its renowned off-road heritage with the introduction of the five-door Thar Roxx. The Thar Roxx is available in 4X2 or 4X4 variants and ranges in price from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh. It has new amenities such a Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS. For 4X2 and 4X4 vehicles, there are two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel. Both engines have different power outputs.

article_image7

6. Citroën Basalt

In August 2024, Citroën introduced the Basalt coupe-SUV, which ranged in price from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.62 lakh. It is the fourth model in the C-Cubed program and comes with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol or normally aspirated engine. A 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and linked vehicle technologies are among the features.

article_image8

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV300 was renamed the XUV 3XO by Mahindra, which also included new features and a new look. The range of prices is between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh. The SUV has a new interior with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and connected capabilities provided by AdrenoX. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are still available for its gasoline and diesel engine choices.

article_image9

8. Hyundai Creta facelift

With the 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine from the Alcazar, a more sophisticated interior, and squared-off design, Hyundai completely revamped the Creta. The price range is between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a Bose audio system are important features. Performance improvements and a sport-tuned exhaust system were introduced by the sportier Creta N Line.

