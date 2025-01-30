Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 – Specs, price and must-know details

Even a year after its launch, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 motorcycle hasn't lost its demand. With a classic design and modern features, this bike offers a powerful riding experience with its 650cc engine.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield has long been known for its stylish and luxurious motorcycles, captivating bike enthusiasts for generations. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, with its unique design and powerful performance, has captured everyone's attention. It offers a thrilling riding experience with its robust 650cc engine. Positioned between the Interceptor 650 and Super Meteor 650, the Shotgun 650 offers riders an exclusive blend of power and style. This motorcycle comes in four notable colors: Sheet Metal Grey, Plasma Blue, Green Trill, and Stencil White.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specs

The Sheet Metal Grey variant has a starting price of Rs 3.59 lakh, while the high-end Stencil White version goes up to Rs 3.73 lakh (ex-showroom price in Chennai). In Hyderabad, the top model is priced at Rs 4.34 lakh. Sporting a unique retro-futuristic design, this bike features a distinctively shaped 13.8-liter petrol tank. However, for added convenience, users can attach a pillion seat or luggage rack. Designed for durability, the Shotgun 650 is made entirely of iron, making it a sturdy machine with a total weight of 240 kg.

New bike launch

At its heart, this bike houses a 648cc, two-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, generating 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. A six-speed gearbox ensures smooth transitions, enhancing the overall riding experience. One of the bike's unique features is its glossy black engine covers, marking the first time Royal Enfield has introduced such an aesthetic enhancement to its models. The bike's LED headlamp ensures excellent visibility at night, and the hybrid speedometer, combining both digital and analog displays, offers a vintage yet modern appeal.

Royal Enfield India

Technology plays a key role in enhancing the Shotgun 650's functionality. It's equipped with Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation system, allowing riders to use Google Maps for seamless navigation. Additionally, a newly introduced feature called Wingman, available on the Royal Enfield app, provides real-time updates on the bike's location, fuel level, engine oil status, and service requirements. A USB charging port is also integrated, ensuring riders can keep their devices powered during long journeys.

Shotgun 650 features

To enhance riding comfort, the bike comes with high-quality suspension similar to the Super Meteor 650. While the Super Meteor has a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel, the suspension system includes 43mm Showa inverted forks at the front and five-way adjustable shock absorbers at the rear, ensuring a smooth ride. Braking is handled by a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc, complemented by dual-channel ABS to prevent skidding. If you're keen on owning this stylish and powerful machine, bookings are now open on the Royal Enfield website and at dealerships, with test rides and deliveries commencing in March.

Latest Videos