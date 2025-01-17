Royal Enfield Classic 350: Ultimate blend of style, power and safety | Check price, specs and more

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 blends retro design with modern technology. Featuring a J-series 349cc engine, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety features, it's ideal for urban commutes and long highway rides.

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 exemplifies the perfect marriage of retro charm and modern technology, delivering contemporary performance while paying homage to its heritage. The latest iteration of the Classic 350 is sure to turn heads.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Engine

Features include a teardrop fuel tank, round headlamp, pinstripes, and ribbed fenders. The Classic 350 houses Royal Enfield's modern 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from the J-series, delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The fuel-injected engine ensures smoother power delivery and better throttle response compared to its predecessors.

Classic 350 Specifications

A five-speed gearbox provides precise gear shifts, making the bike suitable for both city commutes and long highway rides. Improved fuel efficiency further enhances its practicality. Built for comfort, the Classic 350 excels in daily rides and long-distance journeys.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Key Features

The bike features 41mm telescopic front forks; its 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels provide stability even on challenging terrains. Technological enhancements include a semi-digital instrument console, a USB charging port, dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Classic 350 positions Royal Enfield as a leader in the premium retro cruiser segment.

Classic 350 Pricing and Variants

Priced between Rs 1.9 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers various trims and optional extras to cater to a wide range of riders. Whether you're a first-time buyer or a seasoned enthusiast, the Classic 350 meets modern expectations.

 

